Not just in India, but in other countries as well, coriander is used prominently in the preparation of food, then be it as an ingredient or for garnishing. But, a thing to be noted here is that coriander not only beautifies a dish, it also adds nutrition to the food.

A Delhi-based nutritionist Dr. Divya Sharma explains that there are a lot of nutrients in coriander leaves and its stems. It is considered one of the major sources of dietary fiber. Apart from this, other nutrients like manganese, iron, magnesium, vitamin-C, vitamin-K, protein, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, folate, beta-carotene and antioxidants are also found in it. Also, if we talk about coriander seeds, phytonutrients are found in abundance in them.

She says that coriander leaves have antimicrobial, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-dyslipidemia, anti-hypertensive, neuroprotective properties. Apart from this, ethanol is also found in the leaves which provide protection to the skin from the harmful rays of the sun.

Health Benefits Of Coriander

Dr. Divya explains that the use of coriander in any form, including in the form of chutney, juice, soup or garnishing, provides nutrition and protection from many diseases and health conditions. Based on the interview with the expert and various researches, here are some more benefits of coriander leaves:

According to a report published in National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the consumption of coriander strengthens the digestive power. Dr. Divya informs that its consumption in any form like adding it to buttermilk or soup, etc. relieves problems like indigestion, diarrhea , vomiting and other stomach and digestive problems.

Experts say that along with a compound called quercetin, flavonoids are also found in coriander leaves, which can help in maintaining better heart health by reducing the level of harmful LDL (bad cholesterol).

The ethanol extract found in coriander leaves acts as an immunomodulator in our body. And strengthens the immunity of the body.

A report published in NCBI also states that coriander leaves have anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-adherent properties, which can be effective in case of infection in teeth and gums and fungal infection. It also provides relief from bad breath.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical and Phytopharmacological Research, the consumption of green coriander is beneficial in controlling diabetes in pregnant mothers. At the same time, Dr, Divya also confirms that antidiabetic properties are found in coriander. Which can be helpful in reducing the level of blood sugar in the body.

Regular consumption of green coriander provides relief in Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) and other related problems. Its regular consumption controls the diuretic effects in a person. Also, the antibacterial properties found in it helps in preventing UTI in women and men. Not only this, but the consumption of green coriander also helps in maintaining kidney health.

Dr. Divya explains that coriander is a good source of iron, as well as ascorbic acid (vitamin C), is also found in its leaves, which helps in preventing anemia, by increasing the iron absorption in the body.

Besides health, coriander consumption also has beauty benefits. It has disinfectant, detoxifying, antiseptic, antifungal and antioxidant properties, which can be used to remove acne, pimples, blackheads, eczema and other skin-related problems. It also helps in reducing the effect of sun on the skin and helps in retaining the moisture, especially in winters.

Dr. Divya says that besides this, coriander is also beneficial in relieving cold, maintaining eye health, etc.

