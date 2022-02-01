Clove, scientifically known as Syzygium aromaticum and ‘Laung’ in India, carries a pungent smell and a strong taste and has been used in the kitchen as well as in certain home remedies since ancient times. Its characteristics are also found in ancient Ayurvedic texts. According to Ayurveda, the spice clove not only increases the appetite but also provides relief in problems related to digestion, urination, phlegm, teeth and gums as well as virility in men.

An Ayurvedic expert, Dr. Rajesh Sharma, based in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, says that consumption of clove, which has a hot potency, in the right amount helps in preventing many diseases and infections and increases the body’s immunity. However, it should be kept in mind that if it is overconsumed, it can affect our health negatively.

Nutrients found in clove

Doctors and experts say that the consumption of cloves helps in the formation of white blood cells, which helps the body in fighting certain infections. It also has analgesic components and antibacterial properties. Apart from this, clove contains vitamin B1, B2, B4, B6, B9, vitamin-C, beta-carotene, vitamin-K, protein, zinc, selenium, riboflavin, choline, copper, niacin, folate, thiamin, carbohydrates and other nutrients including fiber.

What do the studies say?

Research conducted by the University of Buenos Aires in Argentina, a few years back, revealed that clove oil can be very effective in eliminating infection-causing bacteria such as E. coli and staphylococcus. Many other studies in the same regard have confirmed many health benefits. Below mentioned are some of them:

Hypertension: Clove is considered a good source of polyphenols, which are micronutrients that we get through plants. These micronutrients help a lot in controlling cholesterol and blood pressure in our body to a great extent.

Diabetes and Kidney Health: Its consumption is beneficial for diabetics as it helps in controlling the levels of sugar in the blood. It also helps in maintaining kidney health and relieves urinary disorders.

Oral Health: Use of cloves reduces the bacteria present in the mouth by 70%. At the same time, clove oil is also capable of protecting against bacteria like periodontal pathogens in the mouth which are usually the cause of gum infection. Clove oil contains an element called eugenol, which helps in reducing pain in teeth and gums. Moreover, cloves also help in protecting the teeth from plaque and caries.

Respiratory Health: Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, cloves help in reducing cold and cough. In Ayurveda, cloves are also used to alleviate the symptoms of cold and other related infections. The presence of bronchodilator and immunomodulatory properties, clove provides relief in many respiratory problems like sinusitis, asthma, cold and cough .

Digestion: Its consumption is considered good for the digestive system. Basically, clove stimulates enzymes, which maintain our digestive as well as intestinal health. Clove consumption in the right quantity provides relief in problems like bloating, indigestion, diarrhea, constipation, gas and loss of appetite.

Skin Problems: Eugenol present in cloves helps in protecting against many physical and skin-related problems. Even for acne, consumption, as well as external use of cloves, is beneficial.

Migraine: It is also helpful in headaches and migraines . Besides chewing, the fragrance of clove oil provides instant relief from headaches.

It is also helpful in headaches and . Besides chewing, the fragrance of clove oil provides instant relief from headaches. Male Sexual Health: In Ayurveda, clove is used in many medicines that help men with sexual health issues. A study by the Banaras Hindu University revealed that regular use of cloves in moderation enhances the production of testosterone. However, on the other hand, excessive use can also reduce its production.

