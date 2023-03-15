Hyderabad: With the recent allegations posed on Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu, by his wife claiming that he abandoned her and their autistic child, Vembu took to Twitter to refute the allegations. Vembu blamed his son's autistic condition for the collapse of his marriage and various hardships in his life in the Twitter thread.

The incident has brought light to the discussion of care for Autistic children and how it affects the caregivers. The National Health Portal of India has defined 'Autism' or 'Autistic Spectrum Disorder' (ASD) as a range of complex neurodevelopmental disorders characterized by social impairments, difficulties in communication, and restrictive-repetitive patterns of behaviour. This life-long condition is usually detected in the first three years of life, and genetics or environmental factors are usually considered the causes of it.

Autism can be detected through various screenings such as DNA testing for genetic diseases, behavioural evaluation, audio-visual tests to check for hearing and vision issues, occupational therapy screening, and developmental questionnaires. Even after being diagnosed, there is no particular treatment for the condition, but it can be managed with the help of various speech and occupational therapies, social skills training, medication, and dietary approaches.

But most importantly, getting educated about it and its acceptance is what matters the most. In most cases, caring for children suffering from autistic spectrum disorder has hugely affected the lives of caregivers, leaving them to face many challenges. The caregivers have often been diagnosed with psychological distress, anxiety, depression, and other mental and physical problems while caring for children with autistic spectrum disorder.

Managing the intellectual inabilities and communicational deficits of children with ASD also takes a financial toll on caregivers. Caregiving for the affected child demands a lot of time, effort, and patience, often resulting in psychological distress, anxiety, depression, and various physical ailments. Maintaining positivity and self-confidence among caregivers is also essential for reformed care.

Autism is still a puzzle and requires advanced research, enhanced awareness, and early diagnosis to be understood better. But above all, it requires empathy, towards the children with this condition and for the caregivers looking after them to make the pieces of this puzzle fall in place and make a clearer picture.