You must have often heard doctors, as well as your elders, stress on the benefits of consuming almonds and milk. It is said that their consumption in the right quantity helps in providing strength and energy to the body. It also maintains the immunity and metabolic functions, which further helps in keeping many diseases at bay.

Full of nutrients

Our expert nutritionist Dr. Divya Sharma says that both almonds and milk are rich in nutrients: Here is their nutritional content:

Almonds: Fatty acids, lipids, amino acids, proteins and carbohydrates are found in plenty in almonds. In particular, it is considered one of the main sources of vitamin E, zinc, calcium, magnesium and omega 3 fatty acids. Apart from this, nutrients like fiber, iron and folate are also found in abundance in it.

Milk: Milk in itself is a complete diet. It contains water, protein, carbohydrate, lipid fat, sugar, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, zinc, copper, selenium, thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, vitamin A, vitamin B-6, B-12, vitamin Many minerals, including E, vitamin D, vitamin K, beta keratin, iodine, retinol and choline, and fat and energy.

An ideal combination

Dr. Divya says that almonds with milk is an ideal combination, which acts as a tonic for our body. Besides fulfilling the nutritional requirements of the body, it helps both, our physical as well as mental health. The benefits include:

Calcium and vitamin D are found in abundance in almonds and milk, so its consumption is beneficial for the health of both men and women of all ages. When consumed in appropriate quantity and according to age, it helps in strengthening the bones and protects against conditions like arthritis and osteoporosis .

. Combined nutrients from both help in building better immunity and fighting against many diseases and infections.

Almonds contain protein, which improves our brain function as well as repairs brain cells. Many pieces of research done in this regard show that a combination of milk and almond also improves memory.

Consumption of milk and almonds together provides sufficient energy to the body, helping it fight fatigue and weakness. It makes the person feel energetic throughout the day.

The combination is great for people who are underweight.

Vitamin 'A' is found in abundance in almond milk, which is very beneficial for the eyes. Vision-related problems can be reduced in kids if they consume almond milk regularly.

It is also good for hair and skin health. Since both almonds and milk are rich in vitamin E, calcium and other essential nutrients, consuming them makes the skin glowing and hair healthy and naturally shiny.

Remember, it can have a negative effect too!

Dr. Divya mentions that although the combination of milk and almond benefits our health in many ways, it is important that it is only had in moderate amounts. Apart from this, under certain conditions, it can also have a negative effect on our health. For instance, potassium is found in very high quantities in almonds and milk, which can worsen the problems for people suffering from kidney or liver diseases. Therefore, people with underlying conditions must consume milk with almonds only after consulting with their health experts.

Some people also are allergic to certain nuts or dry fruits or milk, in which condition, their consumption must be avoided. Besides this, people having thyroid, uncontrolled diabetes, weak digestive system and breathing issues, must consume almond milk only after consulting their doctor.

