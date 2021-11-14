Sex is an important part of a couple’s life. But sometimes, having sex as a part of a routine begins to become dominant in the emotional relationships of couples. And this pleasurable activity becomes physically as well as mentally stressful. Therefore, both relationship experts and sexologists recommend sex detox for couples to avoid monotony. Let us know more about the role of sex detox in a relationship.

Relationship expert and counselor, Aarti says that sex detox can help lessen the dullness in a relationship she explains that sex helps in bringing the couple close on an emotional level, but after a point of time, frequent and excessive sex can cause emotional distance between the couples as well as cause stress and complications in a relationship.

But, if the couple takes a break from sexual intercourse for some time and then indulges in it again, they are likely to experience love, newness and emotional closeness between them. Aarti explains that sex detox can be helpful in helping the partners understand each other's emotional needs, strengthening relationships, resolving mental issues and bringing the couple closer. The benefits of sex detox are as follows.

Desire to be with each other

According to experts, sex detox can increase the desire between couples to be with each other. This way, the relationship affected due to social, family and other reasons can be back on track.

Couples become emotionally close

Sometimes, in a long-term relationship, like marriage, because of various reasons including family and social responsibilities, partners start becoming distant and their relationship becomes a mere formality. They feel less attracted to each other. However, sex detox can be helpful here in increasing the intimacy, love and attraction between the two and even strengthening their bond.

Makes a person mentally healthy

After sex detox, when the couples indulge in sexual activities again, they are able to enjoy it all over again. It becomes a pleasurable experience for them. And anyway, sex is also known to be a stress buster, hence, it helps in dealing with mental problems like stress, restlessness and frustration.

