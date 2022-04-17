Pistachio is a dry fruit that not only enhances the taste and colour of the sweets, but also adds nutritional value to them. The medicinal properties of pistachios have also been acknowledged by Ayurveda. Dr. Kalakanta, an Ayurvedic doctor based in Pune, Maharashtra explains that pistachios in Ayurveda are considered ‘Kapha’ and ‘Pitta’ enhancers, providing relief from ‘Vata’ as well as strength. Its consumption is considered very beneficial for male sexual health. Also, not just the pistachio, but its bark, leaves and oil too are used for medicinal treatments.

Nutrients found in pistachio

Pistachios contain vitamins A, K, C, D, E and B-6, minerals, magnesium, iron, fiber, protein, carbohydrate, calcium, amino acid, folate, manganese, potassium, thiamin, unsaturated fat, oleic and linoleic acid and phytochemicals. Apart from this, anti-diabetic, anti-inflammatory and antioxidative properties are also found in pistachios.

Medicinal properties of pistachio

A research published on National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in the same regard mentions that the consumption of pistachios can reduce low-density lipoprotein (LDL) levels while increasing the levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL). This in turn lowers the risk of coronary and ischemic heart diseases.

NCBI also states that when consumed in moderation, pistachios may help control body weight because of their satiety and satiation effects and their reduced net metabolizable energy content. One study with subjects in a weight-loss program demonstrated lower body mass index and triglyceride levels in individuals who consumed pistachios compared with those who consumed an isocaloric pretzel snack.

It has anti-obesity properties, which help in reducing blockages caused by starch, absorption of fat and low energy density.

Another research found that pistachios have chemo-preventive properties, which prevent cancer cells from growing. P-tocopherol and other antioxidants present in pistachios help in fighting cancerous cells.

Pistachios are a great source of phytonutrients, lutein and zeaxanthin, which help maintain our eye health. These also help in reducing the chances of having chronic eye conditions such as cataract.

A study conducted by the Penn State University in the year 2014, published in the journal of the American Heart Association, concluded that eating pistachios twice a day can help control diabetes type 2. It also helps in relieving stress and maintaining heart health.

What does the expert say?

Food and nutrition expert Dr. Divya Sharma says that if pistachios are consumed in a controlled manner, they provide great benefits to the body. It helps in strengthening the immune system and preventing iron deficiency. It also improves bone health and keeps the teeth strong. At the same time, pregnant women are also advised to eat pistachios, in a controlled amount, along with other dry fruits, because it is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, which offer a number of benefits during pregnancy.

