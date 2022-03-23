Sweet neem or commonly referred to as Curry leaves in India, is a treasure of health. People often associate it with South Indian dishes, but apart from those states, it is also used in delicacies from other states including Maharashtra and Gujarat. Ayurveda too recognizes its benefits and uses it as a medicine to cure many diseases.

Nutrients found in curry leaves

Curry leaves are rich in nutrients like iron, phosphorus, vitamin A, vitamin B2, B6, B12, calcium, iron, zinc and vanadium are found in abundance in curry leaves. In a research published on the National Center of Biotechnology Information (NCBI) website, elements like dichloromethane, ethyl acetate and mahanimbine (an alkaloid), are found in curry leaves. Apart from this, it is antioxidative, anti-anemia and anti-diabetic properties are also found in it.

What are the benefits?

A nutritionist based in Mysore, Karnataka, Meenakshi Gowda, says that apart from internal consumption, curry leaves are also used for external application. Here are some of it benefits.

Consumption of curry leaves is very beneficial in the condition of lack of blood in the body. Mineral elements including iron are found in abundance, which help in increasing the levels of blood in the body. Therefore, it helps in the problem of anemia.

Curry leaves have hypoglycemic properties, which work to control the blood sugar levels in the body. Therefore, regular consumption of curry leaves also helps in controlling diabetes.

Dr. Meenakshi says that curry leaves have hepatoprotective properties which help in maintaining our liver health and reduce the chances of contracting diseases like hepatitis and cirrhosis.

Consumption of curry leaves can also be helpful in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) . Curry leaves have antioxidative properties which are helpful in reducing bad cholesterol in the body. At the same time, its antioxidative properties help in increasing the good cholesterol in the body, hence reducing the risk of CVDs.

Dr. Meenakshi says that in Ayurveda, curry leaves is used as an ingredient in certain medicines and oils due to its several health-benefiting properties, one of which is the anti-inflammatory property.

It also works wonders in the problem of vomiting and nausea in women during the early stages of pregnancy.

Antibiotic and antifungal properties are also found in curry leaves which are helpful in protecting against several infections.

Regular consumption of curry leaves is very helpful in weight loss .

. Due to the presence of anti-oxidants in abundance, it helps in maintaining skin health. Curry leave extracts are also used in many creams, facewash and other beauty products available in the market.

For hair, not only the consumption of curry leaves but its external application in the form of hair pack, oil, etc, is very beneficial. It is also used as a key ingredient in shampoos that help in treating the problem of hair lice.

Dr. Meenakshi says that although consumption of curry leaves is safe and it does not have a negative impact on health, it is however important to consult a doctor in case you are suffering from a preexisting health condition or are allergic to it.

