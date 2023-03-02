Hyderabad: Preparation for the festival of colours has begun all around the country. Holi is a symbol of happiness, fun and fervour! It is an opportunity for people to set aside their differences and participate in the celebrations. Also, food, drinks and Holi go hand-in-hand! While preparing to celebrate Holi on March 8, you can think of making Thandai or other soft drinks, which are non-alcoholic or if you want to stay away from Bhaang. Also, instead of consuming drinks purchased from the store, you can make your drinks if you prefer healthier options.

Orange cool is a two-layered drink. To prepare this drink, pour 1 tablespoon of rose syrup into a glass. Separately prepare a mixture by adding a teaspoon of lemon juice to a cup of orange juice. Now, slowly pour this mixture into the glass with the rose syrup. Make sure you are pouring the mixture at the inner wall of the glass while tilting it, so the mixture forms another layer on top of the rose syrup. Pour cold soda into the glass, carefully so that it doesn't merge the layers. Add ice cubes to it and garnish with black grapes and mint leaves. Add a stirrer and a straw to the glass and serve.

Virgin Mary is a popular 'cocktail-like non-alcoholic' beverage which can be served at parties as well as during festivals. To prepare it, mix 1 cup of tomato juice and add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce, 2 drops of Tabasco sauce, a pinch of black pepper powder and salt to taste. Blend all these ingredients and pour the mixture into a tall glass. Add soda to it and mix well, add shards of ice to it and serve with celery sticks and lemon slices.

It is a delicious drink with flavours of mint and lemon! To prepare it, make a fine paste by grinding a cup of mint leaves and a cup of water and straining it well. Put 2 tablespoons of the prepared mint juice in a tall glass and add some salt and black pepper powder to it and mix well. Add ice or lemon sodas to it before serving and garnish with mint and lemon slices.

Blend 3/4 cup of rose syrup, 1 teaspoon of lemon juice, a pinch of black pepper powder and salt as per taste together. Pour it all into a tall glass and add chilled soda and ice cubes to it. Serve with lemon slices and mint leaves.

Blend 8-10 fresh-cut strawberries, a pinch of nutmeg, a peeled and sliced apple and 2 tablespoons of strawberry crush. Add some ice cubes into a tall glass, and put 2 tablespoons of the apple-strawberry blend into it. Top it up with soda and mix well. Sprinkle a pinch of nutmeg powder and garnish with strawberry pieces.

To prepare a punch mocktail, pour 3 tablespoons of rose syrup into a tall glass and add 1/4 cup of litchi juice, guava juice, grape juice, orange juice and pineapple juice to it. Add a cup of chilled soda to the glass and mix well. Add rose petals for garnishing and serve.