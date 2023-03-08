Hyderabad: Hosting a Holi party is more than just gathering your loved ones in one place: it's a celebration of life, love, and happiness. But, with the colourful chaos that comes with it, ensuring everything goes off without a hitch can be daunting. Fear not, as we have compiled a checklist of essential items that will help you host the ultimate Holi party with ease:

1. Get your guests to dress impressively - in white!

As you prepare to celebrate Holi with your loved ones, there's nothing quite like a blank canvas of white kurtas and sarees, waiting to be splashed with a burst of colours. You can capture every moment of this festival, from lively dances to playful splashes of colour.

2. Stock up on herbal colours for your party - and keep it eco-friendly!

Looking for a way to make your Holi party more eco-friendly and colourful? Look no further than herbal colours made from flowers, fruits, and vegetables! These vibrant and natural hues are not only safer for your skin and the environment, but they also add a unique touch of creativity to your celebration. Imagine painting your face with a luscious and juicy strawberry colour or throwing a cloud of lavender-coloured powder into the air!

3. Prep your skin - a little care goes a long way!

Before the Holi colours fly in, make your skin ready for the onslaught. The synthetic colours used during Holi contain harmful and toxic substances that can cause skin irritation, itching, hair breakage, dryness, and hair fall. The sun's harmful UV rays during Holi can do serious damage to the skin. Apply a generous amount of sunscreen, made with natural ingredients, to all exposed areas of your skin, which will give the skin deep hydration and nourishment while protecting it from harmful UV rays and the harsh colours used during the festival.

Also, treat your hair with some pre-Holi pampering with a hair oil massage. Prolonged exposure to the sun during Holi can lead to split ends, hair breakage, and an itchy scalp, a hair oil massage will provide deep nourishment to the scalp and hair, preventing hair fall and strengthening the hair from its roots, leaving the hair soft and silky even after all the colour play. With the right skin and hair prep, you'll be free to fully immerse yourself in the festivities of Holi and create beautiful memories to cherish for years to come.

4. Feed your guests - and keep them hydrated!

What's Holi without an indulgent set of options comprised of scrumptious snacks and refreshing beverages? Serve up some lip-smacking delights like the quintessential Gujiya and 'Chicken Wings' which are crispy and crunchy on the outside and succulent and tender on the inside. To top it all, don't forget to add chilled beverages like Lassi, Thandai, and Soda. And for those who crave something more indulgent, add some cuisines to the mix. With everyone's hunger and thirst satisfied, you can all focus on creating colourful memories that will last a lifetime.

5. Set the mood with the perfect playlist - nothing beats a good beat!

Let the music be the heartbeat of your Holi party! Create a playlist that's upbeat, energetic and full of festive vibes. Think Bollywood classics and contemporary hits that will get everyone on their feet and dancing to the rhythm. Make sure to set up a good sound system that can carry the tunes throughout the party.

6. Capture the memories - and make them last forever!

As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words, and what better occasion to capture those priceless memories than Holi? Every moment deserves to be captured and cherished forever, from the vibrant colours to the contagious laughter. So, strike a pose, capture the moment, and make those memories last a lifetime.

As we end our Holi checklist, we hope you're feeling as excited as we are to throw a colourful extravaganza that your guests will talk about for years to come. From stocking up on herbal colours to prepping your skin and serving up delicious snacks, these essential items will ensure that your Holi party is a success. So, use this checklist, throw a fantastic Holi party, and enjoy the festival of colours to the fullest! (With agency inputs)