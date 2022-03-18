In India, every festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm, but just the name of Holi brings a notorious smile on the faces of people. The festival is associated with playfulness and joy, as people play with gulaal (organic colour), colours and water balloons, accompanied by sweets like Gujiyaas and Thandai. But have you ever wondered why do people feel so energetic on this occasion? According to the experts, certain religious beliefs and the colorful gulaal can be attributed to. ETV Bharat spoke to its experts to know more about what impact the festival of Holi has on our mental health and here is what they say.

The feeling of happiness

Holi is a two-day festival. The first-day marks ‘Holika Dahan’ or burning of Holika (bonfire) and the following day is when people gather with their friends and family to play Holi with colours. Psychiatrist Dr. Renuka Sharma says that regardless of what festival it is, we feel elated. Particularly talking about Holi, the colours and fragrance of gulaal, sweets and savours snacks, all these affect our sensory organs in a positive manner, which makes us feel happy. Also, spending a fun-filled time with our near and dear ones brings joy. All this further calms our minds and reduces the feeling of stress and anxiety.

Impact of colours on our mood

According to a Banglore based Colour Therapist, Kriti S, the colours we play Holi with have a great impact on the state of our mind. Colours benefit our mind and body in various ways. For example, the colour red helps in regulating our heartbeat and controlling our breath. Similarly, the colours yellow and blue have a calming effect on our mind as well as they make us feel cheerful.

Has a positive effect on the environment

Ayurvedic physician Dr. Rajesh explains that the festival is celebrated during the season when the winter is departing and the summer season arrives. This is the time when bacteria and the elements increasing pollution get a chance to spread in the environment. This affects our health and increases the risk of infections. Therefore, the ritual of Holika Dahan, i.e. burning Holika, which also symbolises the victory of good over evil has a positive impact on this. Many people use cow dung and ghee in bonfire, the smoke of which helps in eliminating these bacteria and pollutants from the environment.

Be careful while playing Holi

Dr. Rajesh explains that earlier, people used to play Holi with natural colours or gulaal, made out of hibiscus flowers, henna leaves, sandalwood powder and turmeric, etc. Apart from skin, these ingredients also benefit our hair and eyes. But, in the present times, chemical-rich, artificial colours are sold in the market, which harms our health in numerous ways. Therefore, one needs to be very careful while buying colours as well as while playing with them.

Also, although the COVID cases have reduced a lot, the chances of contracting the infection are still there. Therefore, precautions are necessary when stepping out of the house to play, especially amid the large gathering.

