Hyderabad: November 17th is observed as World Prematurity Day. Its aim is to highlight the efforts to decrease the number of preterm babies born before nine months. Because of premature birth, many children suffer from malnutrition and suffer from various diseases. This day creates awareness about why this happens and how a mother and a family can be aware of it.

According to reports, about 15 million babies are born prematurely every year. About one in ten of all babies in the world are born prematurely. Prematurity is responsible for the majority of deaths under the age of five worldwide. To prevent this problem, there is a need to be aware and careful before the delivery of a baby. Babies born prematurely can be immature, resulting in a different physical structure of the baby.

Although there is no exact reason why babies are born early, according to a recent study, women who experience anxiety during pregnancy are more likely to give birth earlier than normal pregnant women. The research was published in the journal Health Psychology. This study was conducted to find out the effect of maternal depression on children.

Lead study author Christine Dunkel Schetter of the University of California, Los Angeles, USA, said, "Studies show that the psychosocial status of mothers during pregnancy can affect birth outcomes." According to previous research, birth anxiety before 37 weeks of pregnancy, whether it's worrying about how the baby will be born, what will happen, or other worries can be a risk factor. The study was conducted on 196 pregnant women in Los Angeles.

Skin-to-skin contact has proven to be a very beneficial and effective practice. There are special benefits for the newborn baby coming into contact with the mother's skin. This treatment is especially important in premature babies. This treatment should be started immediately after birth. The practice of breastfeeding and proper maintenance supports the stability of vital parameters like heart rate and blood glucose levels providing additional life after birth and for the long term. Unless clinically treated, skin-to-skin contact is essential for premature infants.

The first International Preterm Birth Awareness Day was organized by the European Parent Organization on 17 November 2008. Since 2011, it has been observed as World Prematurity Day all over the world. Parents' groups, families, health professionals, politicians, hospitals, organizations and the general public are involved in observing this day. This creates awareness among the public at an international level. In 2013, World Prematurity Day was observed in more than 60 countries.