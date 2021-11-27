Low libido is a common issue that people have to deal with and can affect people's relationships as well. There are many psychological aspects related to it such as stress, fatigue and lifestyle changes. But in certain conditions, this can also be a sign of some serious illness and therefore, it should not be ignored.

Psychiatrist Dr. Veena Krishnan says that sexual intercourse between the partners is known to deepen the relationship as well as their love for each other. It also increases the trust and dependency between the two. Apart from this, a happy, pleasurable, and satisfactory sexual life is also important for a person’s physical health, because sex produces many hormones in the body that protects us from many diseases.

Dr. Krishnan further tells that many times she comes across patients who are clueless about the reason behind their lack of sexual desire. If we talk about women, they are often not able to talk openly about their sexual problems or sexual urge with their partners. As a result of which, they gradually lose interest in having a physical relationship with them.

However, new research has found that you can say goodbye to a low sex drive by eating certain foods. These foods are supposed to make a huge difference like boosting libido and are nutritious enough to increase your stamina, reported Fox News.

Some of these foods are good for your heart as well, such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, healthy oils, fiber, nuts, seafood and legumes. Here's a list of some other food items that can help boost low libido:

Oysters are perhaps the best option for you to boost your libido. They are high in zinc which regulates your testosterone levels as well as increases your blood flow.

Another seafood option for you is salmon which has omega-3 fatty acids along with other essential vitamins that lead to an increase in blood flow.

The other foods you can opt for that are high in zinc are red meat, baked beans, milk, cashews, pumpkin seeds, almonds and some cereals.

Avocados can prevent you from having erectile dysfunction. Apart from that, it maintains a healthy blood flow as well as cholesterol.

Other foods that you can opt for to increase your libido and maintain a healthy heart are citrus fruits, apples, berries, grapes, hot peppers, red wine and tea. Along with that, you can go for cocoa products like dark chocolate that can improve your blood flow.

You can also gorge on high-nitrate foods that include spinach, radish, lettuce, celery and arugula. Although these different foods can certainly help you out, they aren't enough. Medical experts recommend speaking to a physician if lack of desire, pain or impotence is holding you back.

