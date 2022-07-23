Back pain has become one of the commonest issues in today’s world and the problem is not just limited to older adults, but youngsters too can be seen complaining about it. One in every third adult, young or old, suffers from it. Although earlier, back pain was associated with ageing, weakness and certain health conditions, in the contemparary times, lifestyle is largely held responsible for the condition. Moreover, digging deep into the causes of the problem, poor body posture, sedentary or inactive lifestyle, unhealthy dietary habits and lack of nutrition in the body can be blamed.

Therefore, experts and doctors believe that if one has a healthy lifestyle, the problem of back pain can be relieved to a great extent. However, if the problem persists, physiotherapy can come in handy. Various Ayurvedic remedies too can be very helpful. Now, before discussing about it in detail, Dr Sushmita Gupta Mukherjee, a Delhi-based Physiotherapist and Yoga Instructor explains a little more about what causes back pain.

What causes back pain?

Dr Sushmita mentions that in the past few years, there has been a sudden increase in the cases of people complaining about back pain issues, including kids studying in high school. Talking about the causes she explains that all the bones in our body are connected to each other with the help of tissues and muscles. These tissues and muscles not only keep the bones together and in place, but also help ease its movements.

However, if for some reason, there is even a slight change in the position of the bones or if the muscles or tissues become weak, it can all affect the spinal cord. And since the spinal cord is the base of our body’s bone structure, it can cause pain in the neck, back and lower back.

Sometimes, a poor posture while sitting in one place for long hours or standing and sleeping in an incorrect position, excessively playing sports or exercising, lifting heavy items, or an injury and other such reasons can affect the spinal cord or cause spinal injuries. This in turn creates a tension or pressure in the muscles attached to it.

Specifically talking about the posture, pressure on the muscles in the lower back may increase if one sits or stands in a slouchy manner with back not erect and shoulders sloped. This can then lead to back pain and lack of physical activity or exercise can further cause stiffness in the muscles.

Sometimes the problem of back pain may also begin due to weakness in the bones or certain diseases. The condition can also worsen in case of lack of nutrition nd water in the body as well as stress and depression.

Choosing a healthy lifestyle

Dr. Sushmita says that in order to keep the bones and muscles healthy, it is important to have a nutritious diet, exercise daily and take proper precautions while playing any sport, lifting goods and while doing other such tasks. She stresses on the fact that if our body is healthy and fit, no just back pain but many other diseases and health conditions can be prevented.

Benefits of physiotherapy

Our expert mentions that regular practise of yoga and other types of exercises can keep back pain at bay. However, if one is suffering from back pain, knowing the reason behind it and treating it becomes important. When we talk about therapies, physiotherapy can provide great relief from the problem.

Physiotherapy involves stretching and strengthening exercises which help in reducing the muscle tension, spinal cord related issues and relieving pain. Apart from this, physiotherapy is also considered very beneficial in conditions like bone, muscle or ligament injury.

Although there are various types of therapies available today, that claim to provide great relief from such problems. Dr. Sushmita, however, says that before opting for any such therapies, it is very important to consult a doctor and ask for their advice.

Is Ayurveda beneficial too?

A Mumbai-based Ayurvedic physician Dr Manisha Kale says that Ayurvedic medicine is also very beneficial in case of back pain. Under Panchakarma and other treatments related to it mentioned in ther Ayurveda recommend massaging with medicated oils, using hot compress of herbal water, and other procedures. However, it is important that such treatments are done under expert supervision only and from certified doctors.