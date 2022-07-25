People often think dieting is the easiest way to lose weight or reduce body fat since all it requires is to keep the cut down a few meals or rather, at times, not eat at all, which is easier than exercising. Taking this into consideration, people, especially women, who are too conscious about their figure either limit their meals and portion size or starve themselves, unknown of the fact that it can affect them both physically as well as mentally.

When we talk about a healthy body, weight along with many other factors is taken into consideration. Interestingly, there is no such thing as ideal weight, since it can vary from person to person depending upon factors such as gender, height, age, etc. Most people, however, find themselves in a constant race to lose weight.

While some people embark on the journey towards weight loss with the aim of better health, others simply wish to gain that ‘perfect figure’. For either, many people begin dieting to get in shape. But, if dieting is not done in a proper manner or done excessively, it can take a toll on health.

Dr. Sabiha Khan, dietician and nutritionist at Slim and Fit Center in Lucknow explains that excessive dieting can lead to many physical and mental issues in a person. She mentions that people usually, all of a sudden, cut down their portion size without consulting an expert, thinking it to be the easiest way to lose weight. Sometimes, people even switch to a liquid diet, compromising the body’s nutritional requirements.

Therefore, when the body’s nutritional requirements are not met due to a lack of proper diet, the person may become more prone to suffering from infections, diseases and certain health conditions. In extreme cases, it could also be life-threatening. Dr. Sabiha mentions that people on diet may not always face weakness, but lack of nutrition can affect their body in many other ways.

How does it affect immunity?

Our expert says that when we consume a balanced diet, it fulfills our body’s nutritional requirements. Nutrients are essential as they help in proper growth and smooth functioning of the organs in our body. They also enhance the body’s metabolism and improve immunity, which not only helps in keeping many infections and diseases at bay but also helps in recovering from them quickly.

However, when people begin to eat in small quantities and follow an unplanned diet, the nutrients in the body begin to lower, the effect of which can be seen in many ways, both at physical and mental level. It further begins decreasing the body’s immunity, hindering the body’s ability to fight diseases.

Impact on overall health

Dr Sabiha says that such unhealthy weight loss also affects people's metabolism and their body mass index. They may experience weakness and pain in muscles and bones and may even cause muscle loss. This can further affect a person's posture.

Besides weakness, one may also experience fatigue, dizziness, vomiting-nausea, digestive problems, weakened eyesight, irregular heartbeat and difficulty in eating food. It also has an impact on mental health and increases problems like anxiety, depression, nervousness and restlessness in people.

Moreover, such practices can also have an impact on a person’s hair and skin. The complexion of people usually turns pale, the skin begins to get dry and dark circles begin to appear under the eyes. Apart from this, due to lack of nutrition in the body, hair health is also affected and the chances of hair breakage, hair loss and hair damage increase greatly.

Practise dieting with proper planning

Dietitian and nutritionist Dr. Sabiha states that the true meaning of dieting is to consume nutritious food in a balanced, controlled and time-bound manner. Therefore, it is important for people to understand that dieting does not mean not eating food at all. One must first gather complete information about the same, talk to an expert and then begin dieting. Instead of referring to unreliable websites, a nutritionist or dietitian can be consulted to understand better about it. You can also ask them to create a diet chart for you in a way that your body’s nutritional requirements are fulfilled.

Apart from having a balanced and nutritious diet, make exercise a part of your regular routine. Without indulging in a daily workout routine, you may not be able to achieve your target. Dr. Sabiha also mentions that even while dieting with all the precautions, in case you experience weakness, feel tired, or have pain in the legs, contact a doctor or expert immediately.