Hyderabad: The fast of Karwa Chauth is considered to be one of the most difficult fasts as many women observe it strictly for a day. Some people start observing this fast from the beginning of a new day, while some people consider the period before sunrise as "Brahmamuhurta" on the day of fasting. In some communities, there is also a tradition of eating 'Sargi' before sunrise, in which women eat certain types of food, after which they do not consume food and water for the whole day and complete the fast at night after worshiping the moon.

Usually during or after this fast many women face issues like weakness, headache, lack of energy in the body, or gas and acidity. This sometimes affects women even after the day of the fast. To avoid such situations, it can be very beneficial to keep some precautions in mind. Dr. Sadhna Aggarwal, Doctor of Homeopathy and Naturopathy from Delhi, informs that if some things are kept in mind not only during the fast but three to four days before it, then it can help women to a great extent.

She tells that, especially for women suffering from acidity, diabetes, blood pressure, or any disease and condition and pregnant women must consult a doctor once before fasting and if possible should not observe the fast. But if they are still adamant about observing the fast, then they should take special care of their daily routine, diet, and the precautions prescribed by the doctor.

On the other hand, women should keep some things in mind before, during, and while breaking the fast. Dr. Sadhna tells that women who follow the Sargi tradition should take special care of what type of diet they are consuming in the form of Sargi. Because many times, eating spicy or too sweet food, not only leads to dehydration but also causes gas, headache, lethargy, and lack of energy in the body.

She suggests that if possible, consider a diet consisting of milk, curd, paneer, or chenna, which are high in protein in the form of Sargi. Dishes made of mixed flour, dry fruits, fruit juice, or fruits to be made. Smoothies and coconut water should be consumed. This will keep the body hydrated and energized and also there will be less feeling of hunger. The women who consider fasting from 12.00 at midnight, should include protein-rich foods like cheese, mixed flour roti, or paratha, and easily digestible foods in the first meal of their fast.

Dr. Sadhna says that in most homes, puri and spicy dishes are prepared to break the fast. When women consume this type of diet without eating anything for the entire day, they face problems like gas or acidity, as well as sometimes it also causes severe headaches. In such situations, before eating anything after fasting, at least one glass of water, lemonade, lassi, coconut water, or sweet-lime juice should be consumed. Apart from this, if possible, the fast should always be ended with light and digestible food, because the fast is broken late at night and there is a lot of pressure on the digestive system to digest the rich foods.

Dr. Sadhana tells that not only diet, but sometimes the work related to our daily routine can also cause a lack of energy and other problems in the body. For example, on the day of fasting, many women either wake up late to avoid hunger or thirst or go to sleep again after getting ready in the morning. At the same time, many women try to engage themselves in different tasks to keep themselves busy throughout the day, which causes physical exhaustion.

But by doing this, the energy of the body is spent more and the body becomes lazy. Which also becomes the reason for increasing anger or irritability in behavior. Instead of doing this, one should try to wake up early in the morning and follow their daily routine. Apart from this, avoid doing more physical work and try to keep yourself happy, so that there can be enthusiasm for the festival. Although all people should always be conscious about their diet, especially before such fasting, all women, whether they are employed women or homemakers, should take special care of their diet and routine.

For example, a few days before the fast, your diet should include foods rich in proteins and nutrients such as milk, curd, cheese, dry fruits, fruits and water, and other fresh juices or lemonade. This ensures no shortage of water in the body and the possibility of getting sick during fasting is also reduced. Dr. Sadhna tells that pregnant women should not fast because it can affect their health and that of the unborn child. But if the woman is still fasting, instead of staying empty stomach throughout the day, she should keep consuming fruits, dry fruits, milk, fresh fruit smoothies, juices, coconut water, etc.