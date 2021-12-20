Many doctors recommend the consumption of pomegranate on a regular basis as well as when suffering from certain diseases. The reason is that it has properties that can help fight diseases. A Delhi-based nutritionist, Dr. Divya Sharma says that consuming pomegranate as a fruit or in the form of juice every day enhances blood in the body, but boosts immunity and protects against many common and serious diseases. Also, it benefits people of all ages.

Nutrients found in pomegranate

Dr. Divya Sharma says that pomegranate contains a lot of nutrients including vitamin A, B, C, D, E, K, iron, folate, magnesium, carbohydrates, calcium, protein and potassium. Along with this, it also contains roughage which helps in dealing with stomach problems.

One pomegranate consists of about 234 calories and 40% of our daily requirement of vitamin C. antioxidants are also found in abundance in it. Furthermore, pomegranate has antioxidative, antiatherogenic, antihypertensive, anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic, antimicrobial, antiplaque, antiparasitic, antifungal, antiviral, antiproliferative, antitumor and anticancer properties.

Benefits of pomegranate

Regular consumption of pomegranate or its juice increases immunity. A research published on the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) website states that pomegranate seeds have antioxidative, antibacterial and antiviral properties, which not just improves immunity, but also helps in preventing diseases caused due to weak immunity.

Pomegranate has anti-inflammatory properties that provide relief from gastrointestinal problems like ulcerative colitis and relieves burning sensation in the intestines. The roughage present in it also improves digestion. The Anti-Helicobacter pylori effect is also found in pomegranate. Basically, helicobacter pylori is a type of bacteria found in the stomach, which affects the digestive system.

Arthritis patients must consume pomegranate juice, because being anti-inflammatory, it provides relief from inflammation in the joints, experienced in osteoporosis , rheumatoid arthritis and other types of arthritis.

Anticancer properties are also found in pomegranate. The polyphenols (antioxidants) called ellagitannins and gallotannins present in it can reduce the growth of cancer-causing tumors.

According to research, pomegranate has antihypertensive properties, i.e. it helps in lowering blood pressure and is antiatherogenic, meaning it prevents accumulation of fat in the arteries.

This research also states that pomegranate contains ellagic, gallic and oleanolic acids, which can help control blood sugar levels in the blood.

Drinking pomegranate juice improves blood flow in the body and prevents the blood vessels from thickening. Through its consumption, the speed of cholesterol formation and its accumulation in the arteries also slows down.

Eating a pomegranate daily also provides relief in stress, depression and other behavioral and mental problems. Apart from this, the consumption of pomegranate is also beneficial in problems caused by oxidative stress. According to research, the antioxidants present in pomegranate juice may prove effective in reducing the risk of Alzheimer's by reducing oxidative stress.

Consuming pomegranate during pregnancy can also be beneficial. Pomegranate has antioxidative properties, which protects the placenta during pregnancy. Folate is also found in it, which is good for the health of the pregnant woman and the fetus.

Pomegranate helps in eliminating fungus and lets good bacteria grow in the body. Therefore, the consumption of pomegranate is beneficial for women, especially in problems like vaginal infections.

Consuming pomegranate also helps in weight loss. Research by NCBI stated that pomegranate and its extract can be helpful in controlling weight.

