Be it in a salad, soup or juice, beetroot is beneficial in every form. Almost all the vitamins, minerals and other nutrients are found in it, which also helps in maintaining overall health. Informing ETV Bharat Sukhibhava more about the benefits of beetroot, a Delhi-based nutritionist, Dr. Divya says that beetroot consumption is beneficial for body, beauty and mind. But, one needs to remember that it is cold in nature, hence, it should be consumed in a limited amount during the winter season.

Nutritional Value

Beetroot is one of the main sources of iron. Besides this, sodium, potassium, phosphorus, calcium, sulphur, chlorine, iodine, iron, vitamin B1, B2 and vitamin C are found in abundance in it. It is also rich in antioxidants. Beetroot has a high nutritional value but zero fat and it helps in keeping the body hydrated.

Health Benefits of Beetroot

Since iron is found in abundance it, beetroot can help in improving haemoglobin levels in the blood.

Beetroot consumption is helpful in strengthening the bones. Our nutritionist explains that there is calcium , phosphorus, copper and magnesium found in beetroot, which helps in maintaining the health of our bones and hair. It also improves metabolism.

Beetroot juice can be beneficial for people suffering from high blood pressure. A research found that a glass of beetroot juice in a day is sufficient to keep high blood pressure in control.

According to a report by the US National Center for Biotechnology Information, beetroot contains an antioxidant called alpha-lipoic acid. This helps in lowering the glucose levels in the body, hence, reducing the risk of diabetes or keeping it in control.

Beetroot consumption is good for the eyes, as it contains beta-carotene, a type of vitamin A , which is very beneficial for the eyes.

Regular consumption of beetroot reduces the risk of heart diseases because it contains nitrates, get converted into nitrate oxide and help in dilating the blood vessels. This reduces the risk of heart failure, heart attack and stroke.

Also, the nitrates present in the beetroot also help in controlling the blood flow in the body, which helps in maintaining the health of the nervous system, brain and other organs.

Good For Skin

Beetroot is not only considered good for health, but also for the skin. Consumption of beetroot in any form like juice, soup or salad, helps in maintaining skin health and keeps it glowing. Nutritionist Dr. Divya Sharma says that regular consumption of beetroot prevents visible effects of premature ageing of the skin.

Beetroot contains an element called silica, which is good for skin health. Apart from this, the problem of pimples and acne can also be avoided because of its anti-inflammatory properties. It is good for preventing dark circles and betaine present in it helps in enhancing the skin complexion.

