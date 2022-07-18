Many people have the habit of biting their nails, which can damage the nail bed, and peeling off the skin surrounding the nails, which can result in bleeding. Alike these, there are certain other habits that can damage the nails and here are a few as mentioned by Dr. Navnit Haror, Founder & Director of Derma Miracle Clinic.

Cutting or playing with your cuticles: Stop cutting or playing with your cuticles because it can damage the nail bed and lead to ridges developing on nails. Wearing nail polish for weeks: Leaving the nail polish for long periods could lead to Keratin Granulation and rough white patches may begin to form under the surface layer which would eventually get removed with every removal process--leaving behind damaged skin that may break easily or even peel. Growing your nails long: Long nails are more likely to snag and break, which can cause pain and even bleeding. They're also prone to bacterial/fungal infections because dirt or debris can get stuck underneath them. Improper nutritional intake: The best way to keep your nails healthy is by eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and protein. It's better to choose healthy options high in iron, biotin (a type of vitamin B), calcium, magnesium, and omega 3s. Besides this, ensure you drink plenty of water to help prevent nail dryness as well as break down keratin quicker so they remain soft! Gel manicures and pedicures: Gel manicures and pedicures are a great way to keep your nails looking good, but the nail polish used in them is not exactly healthy for you. They wipe out onychocytic - which not only makes the nails dry and brittle, but the harsh chemicals used in the process also cause peeling. Hazardous nail lacquer/nail polish: The chemicals in most nail polish are harmful to your health and can cause brittle nails. Formaldehyde, a hazardous ingredient present in many cosmetic products like shampoos or lotions and even deodorants, has been linked to cancer. Therefore, be cautious when picking a product. Removing the nail polish: Although there is nail polish remover liquid available in the market, many people have the habit of scratching and removing it, which can peel off the layers of your nail, leaving them weak, dry and covered in patches.

So what can be done?

You can nourish your nails by incorporating the following nail care tips into your routine.