Hyderabad: Bhai Dooj is celebrated all over the country on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shuklapaksha in the month of Kartik. Sisters pray for the health and prosperity of their brothers, and brothers promise to protect their sisters throughout their lives on the festival of Bhai Dooj. Exchange of gifts among siblings is also a modern day tweak to the ancient ritual. Here are some gift suggestions to surprise your siblings on the occasion of Bhai Dooj:

Jewelry:

You can gift jewelry to your sister. Jewelry can be given as a gift on any occasion. Earrings, necklace, or rings are good options for brothers to gift their sisters.

Clothes:

Clothes are a more better option for both brothers and sisters to gift each other, as there are more options and choices to select from. Clothes are also a good choice to give as return gifts.

Watches:

You can give a watch as a gift to your brother or sister. These days there are many stylish and designer, digital and smart watches available to choose from.

Perfume:

Perfumes are a very thoughtful gift. Figure out what your brother's or sister's favourite brands is and select one to gift them.

Books:

If your brother or sister likes to read books, then purchase a book by the authors they like, or books that you think they might be interested in reading.

Bags:

Travel bags, side bags, hand bags, purse or wallet are also an interesting choice to be given as gifts to your brothers or sister.

Cosmetic Products:

Gifting cosmetic products to your sister will definitely make her happy. You can buy a variety of products and decorate them as a set to gift your sister.

Sunglasses:

Sunglasses are a great gift. Stylish sunglasses from different designer brands are a great option to gift your sister or brother.