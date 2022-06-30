Swiss Ball has become an important piece of equipment in the gym as people who are into fitness are opting for workouts using the ball. Using a swiss or stability ball not only strengthens the muscles of one's body but also keeps one's figure toned and improves posture while relieving back pain and muscle aches if combined with a healthy diet and other traditional workouts.

Neeraj Sen, a fitness expert and gym trainer from Mumbai said that the Swiss ball is considered one of the most important tools of exercise in the gym since this equipment is great for strengthening the whole body. He said that the Swiss ball has been a piece of popular workout equipment among celebrities and is now being used by the common people as well.

Benefits of exercising with a Swiss ball

The core muscles are activated when working out with a Swiss or Stability ball.

While exercising with a stability ball, it is important to maintain balance in the upper and lower parts of the body. Thus, the balance and coordination between two parts of the body become better.

Exercises with a stability ball include, the body being rotated in all directions. Therefore, with regular practice, body flexibility increases.

Provides relief to strain in the waist, thus, providing relief to lower back pain.

Exercises using a Swiss ball aid in maintaining the heart rate that keeps the heart healthy. A Swiss ball is a good option for at-home cardio workouts.

Swiss ball exercises and their benefits

Swiss Ball Push-Ups - Performing push-ups using a swiss ball reduces belly fat and tones one's shoulders, arms and hips as it works on the muscles of these areas of the body.

Swiss Ball Crunches - This exercise strengthens the upper and lower abs, as well as the shoulders and lower back. While also strengthening the core and abdominal muscles.

Swiss Ball Hamstring Curl - This exercise is extremely helpful in bringing and keeping the body in shape. It is very helpful in bringing toning the body and strengthening the hips and core muscles.

Stability Ball Jackknife - This exercise should be done to reduce obesity and reduce belly fat.

Triceps dip - This exercise wit should be practised regularly to tone the triceps, biceps and shoulders.

Swiss ball exercise with a dumbbell chest press -This exercise strengthens the muscles of the chest, shoulders, and core including the biceps and triceps.

There are various sizes of Swiss balls available at a gym, hence, Neeraj said that a stability ball should always be selected according to its measurement and length. He explained that in the beginning exercises using the ball should be practised only under the guidance of a trained person. Since there is a possibility of injury if the ball slips or for other reasons, after training. One can proceed to work out with this equipment at home once they get a hang of it.