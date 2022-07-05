Everyone desires their hair to look beautiful, lustrous and non-greasy every day, but washing your hair daily to attain the same is not possible. Also at times, when impromptu plans for meetings or parties come up, washing long hair can be a task. Therefore, dry shampoo comes to the rescue in such situations.

Basically, dry shampoo is an alternative to liquid shampoo, which cleanses the hair within minutes, removes the dirt and makes them non-greasy and non-sticky. Without using water, your hair looks freshly washed. This is because of the absorbing agents present in it, which soak up all the greasiness and dirt.

Dry shampoos are available in the market in the form of powder and spray and use very less chemicals. Moreover, nowadays, organic, chemical-free, sulfate and paraben-free and other varieties of dry shampoos are available too.

How to use it?

It is very easy to use a dry shampoo. You can apply or spray the shampoo from roots to tips. When using a dry shampoo in the form of powder, you can use a brush to spread it, while a spray shampoo can be used from the root through the length. Additionally, it becomes much easier to use if the hair has been divided into sections.

Apply or spray the shampoo on the hair and leave it for at least 5 minutes. The duration can be extended up to 7-10 minutes, depending upon the thickness or greasiness of the hair. After this, gently massage your hair with fingers and then brush your hair from scalp to tips.

Some cons and things to remember

Dr. Asha Saklani, a Dermatologist based in Uttarakhand, says that dry shampoo generally does not harm the hair, but there are a few things that need to be kept in the mind. She explains that if dry shampoo powder is being used, make sure that no residues are left in the hair, especially on the scalp. At the same time, too much of either the spray or shampoo should not in one spot. Spread it evenly throughout the hair.

She explains that if the dry shampoo is used regularly or in excess, there are chances of the particles getting collected in the roots, which can further lead to clogged pores or follicles on the scalp. Moreover, a layer of chemicals (present in the shampoo) may also form on the scalp, which can cause breakouts, infection, dandruff and itching. Therefore, our expert recommends using it only in the case of an emergency.

Excessive use of dry shampoo can also result in a reduction in the natural oil present in the hair, leaving the hair dull and dry. Dr. Asha, therefore, recommends to always use good quality hair as well as skin products, according to the nature and requirements of the hair and skin. Besides this, wash your hair with a mild shampoo and water regularly to cleanse the scalp and hair properly.