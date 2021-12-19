Continuous advancement in the medical field has made a number of things accessible. Through some advanced tests, one can also know the possible diseases that he/she is likely to suffer from in the future. This can help in preventing or reducing the effect of diseases, ahead of suffering from them.

In the present times, due to the increasing cases of impotence, reproductive problems, genetic diseases like diabetes, obesity, heart issues and osteoporosis at a young age and serious illnesses like cancer, doctors advise men to get genetic testing done before they get married. This can help in knowing the possibility of their children suffering from heredity or genetic diseases if any.

What is genetic testing?

Dr. Vibhor Chaure, a radiologist based in Mumbai explains that through genetic testing, information regarding genetic disorders present in the body can be obtained. This is important because when a person has a family history of chronic health conditions such as cancer, diabetes, bone or neurological disorders, specifically in parents, grandparents, maternal grandparents, siblings or close relatives, the person himself/herself is at risk of suffering from such conditions in the future. But, if through genetic testing, the possibility of having such conditions is known in advance, steps can be taken to prevent or lessen its effect on our health. In families with a family history of such conditions, it is also advisable to get genetic testing done on the newborn to know about the possible health problems at the earliest.

Benefits of genetic testing in males

Dr. Vibhor explains that genetic testing has gained a lot of popularity in recent years. Usually, men get it done before getting married. It is also very beneficial to know the existence or forthcoming fertility-related problems in them.

Genetic testing in males can help in identifying changes in their chromosomes, genes or proteins as well as the possible changes in the genes in the future. It can also help in knowing if there is any possibility of their problems being inherited by their children.

Through genetic testing, men can know about their abilities or problems related to impotence and infertility.

. Genetic disorders are believed to be responsible for infertility in about 15-30 percent of males. Knowing about it through testing can help them prevent or get the possible treatment for the same. Genetic problems in men or mutation in their genes can affect the health of children. If diagnosed on time, the problem can be dealt with through genetic therapy.

