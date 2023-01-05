Hyderabad: Workplaces are an arena of various opportunities. One has to be on their toes to perform many tasks, often at once, and remain active throughout their 9-to-5. However, the onus of maintaining your energy levels can be quite hectic and overwhelming in the long run. Fret not. Here are 5 food items you can slide in your bag and carry to office for a quick munch to replenish your energy after long work hours.

APPLES:

Relishing red apples are not just juicy and delicious to eat, but are also great sources of Vitamins, Roughage and Carbs which are good for keeping the body’s energy levels maintained, and also keep one alert. (ANI)

YOGHURT:

This rich and creamy food item has plenty of calcium and simple carbs. Calcium is good for bone health while simple carbs are easy to digest and provide good levels of energy to sail through the day at work. (ANI)

BANANAS:

These sweet fruits contain Potassium and rich amounts of fiber as well as Vitamins which develop muscle power. They also have plenty of complex carbs which provide energy which lasts longer than simple carbs. (ANI)

COFFEE:

Rich in Caffeine and antioxidants, coffee keeps the mind sharp and the body focused. It also contains phenolic substances which aid in keeping the body energy rich for long hours. (ANI)

PEANUT BUTTER AND JELLY SANDWICH: