Hyderabad: A variety of factors can contribute to low sperm count in men. It can be caused by environmental factors such as air pollution, pesticide residues in food, lack of activity, smoking, alcohol consumption and eating junk food that lacks nutrients. The environmental influences are not within our control but it is not difficult to be careful in terms of food and daily habits.

Regular exercise and keeping your body weight under control, getting enough sleep, stop smoking, limiting alcohol consumption, and preventing diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure are very beneficial. Stress can affect your sex life, so trying to reduce it is also beneficial. In terms of diet, these food items might be beneficial in improving over-all health:

Walnuts: Walnuts

Good fat is essential for the production of the tissue layer over the sperm cells. Omega-3 fatty acids in walnuts help in this. Advanced Urology Institute (USA) states that eating a walnut-enriched diet boosts sperm quality and aids in preventing male infertility, based on a study. Walnuts are mostly made of Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFAs), which reduce a form of cell damage called 'Lipid Peroxidation', that interferes with sperm membranes and harms sperm cells.

Walnuts help to improve sperm morphology, motility and vitality. These increase the blood supply to the testicles. Enriching your diet with walnuts can be an effective first step in resolving your fertility issues. Eating 75 grams of walnuts per day can positively affect a young man's sperm quality.

Dark Chocolate: Dark Chocolate

According to Fertility Institute of San Diego, high-quality dark chocolate comes with a list of benefits. A serving of dark chocolate includes fiber, iron, copper, magnesium, manganese, potassium, phosphorus, zinc, and selenium, which help in hormonal balance, maintain the DNA integrity of eggs and sperm, and also increase sperm count. Magnesium can have anti-anxiety effects.

Dark Chocolate contains the amino acid, Arginine, which has a positive impact on the egg and sperm. It also has antioxidant properties because it is rich in flavanols, which are plant-based antioxidants, that interact with free radicals and prevent them from causing damage that can lead to illness, ageing, and other diseases found in pollution and toxins that are linked to male infertility. Studies show that flavanols can boost health by lowering blood pressure, improving blood flow to the heart and brain, reducing the risk of blood clots, and controlling cholesterol. Good blood flow and heart health are considered great for fertility.

Dark Chocolate has several components like Tryptophan, which triggers hormones that make people happy, it releases beta-endorphins, which is a feel-good neurochemical that makes you feel relaxed, it is rich in serotonin, which has antidepressant properties that elevate mood and supports your well-being, it can lower the stress hormone called Cortisol which supports your overall well-being. According to experts, 30-60g is a good dose.