Generally, women attain menopause after the age of 45, but, if menopause occurs early, i.e. before the age of 45, it is known as premenopause or early menopause and a woman at this time may face certain physical and mental issues. Therefore, women during this phase must follow a healthy diet and lifestyle.

A Gynecologist based in Uttarakhand, Dr. Vijayalakshmi says that there can be many reasons responsible for premenopause, also, the symptoms may differ from one woman to another. However, at the same time, it is also possible that a woman does not show any symptoms at all or presents them in a very mild form. She informs that the symptoms of premenopause are similar to normal menopause, including behavioural problems such as mood disorders, irritability, anger, anxiety, etc., hot flash, frequent urination, increased vaginal dryness/ itching, night sweats, discomfort during sex, swollen breasts etc.

When we asked Dr. Vijayalakshmi about the reasons of premenopause, here are some of the causes she mentioned:

Family history/ heredity: A woman is more at risk of having premenopause, in case of a family history of the same issue.

Hormonal problems and auto-immune diseases: Sometimes pre-menopause can occur in women due to abnormality in sex chromosomes and other hormonal problems. At the same time, auto-immune disorders like systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and thyroiditis can also cause pre-menopause.

Comorbidity: Diabetes or some other comorbidity can also cause this condition in women.

Removal of the ovary or uterus: If the ovaries or uterus have to be removed from the body due to cancer, hormonal problem, cyst or any other serious disease, a woman may have early menopause. Apart from this, at times due to the treatment of cancer or other diseases, premenopause can occur because of the side effects of chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

Effects of premenopause

It can cause emotional stress and depression in women.

It can cause heart diseases, comorbidities like diabetes, blood pressure and also weakness in the bones.

If the level of estrogen in the body is low, problems like vaginal dryness may be experienced, which can cause discomfort in having sexual intercourse.

Low estrogen levels also increase the risk of Parkinson’s disease, dementia and coronary artery disease.

Post menopause, women are unable to give conceive.

Menopause or premenopause, women must be extra careful

Be it during menopause or premenopause, Dr. Vijayalakshmi says that since a woman’s body goes through several hormonal and other physical changes, she should be more careful about her health during this time, especially related to diet and lifestyle. Here are some tips she mentions:

Always eat healthy and highly nutritious foods. During this time, women must eat foods rich in fiber and calcium. Increase the intake of fruits and vegetables in the diet, drink a lot of water and cut the sugar intake.

Include workouts in your daily routine, along with meditation, which along with physical health, will also keep you mentally healthy.

Have an adequate amount of sleep every day. 7-9 hours of sleep is considered ideal.

Calcium, antioxidants and vitamin D supplements should be taken on the advice of a doctor to avoid bone-related problems.

Avoid smoking and consuming alcohol.

Dr. Vijayalakshmi says that some women also require hormone therapy at the time of premenopause, which can provide relief from certain health issues. However, this must be done only after a medical examination, on the doctor’s advice.

