Although there is no definition of a ‘perfect body’, but having a tall, lean body has been glamourised for years now. Given this, many people, especially women, desire to get slimmer. And with the urge to lose weight quickly, they indulge in several kinds of diets, where they reduce their food intake, eat only one type of food or switch to a liquid diet. But as fascinating as it seems and even though it helps lose weight faster, in the long term, it can adversely affect one’s health. Weight loss through excessive dieting is unhealthy and can also result in serious health conditions.

Dr. Sabiha Khan, Nutritionist at Slim and Fit Center, Lucknow explains that our body requires many essential nutrients, but when people begin to eat less in order to lose more are more weight, many nutritional deficiencies can occur in the body. This practice is highly unhealthy and it opens the way for many diseases and health conditions.

Dr. Sabiha mentions that since dieting does not require much effort apart from compromising what we eat, people find it the easiest way to lose weight. While in reality, dieting means consuming nutritious food in a balanced and controlled manner. But, many people often confuse dieting with eating less or not eating at all.

Our expert says that the right and healthy way to lose weight is to have a controlled diet, along with some physical activity and exercise throughout the day. Extreme dieting may help lose weight very quickly, but can also cause severe weakness in the body, further affecting both physical and mental health. It can also cause dizziness, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain and even breathing issues. Some other problems faced include:

Nutritional deficiency

A reduction in diet can lead to a lack of nutrition in the body. Dr. Sabiha says that in order to have a healthy body and to keep all the body functions running smoothly, it is important to consume a diet full of nutrients. Foods rich in essential nutrients like protein, vitamins and minerals, calcium , iron, etc. should be consumed every day, since their deficiency can cause certain diseases. These deficiencies at times can also be life-threatening.

A reduction in diet can lead to a lack of nutrition in the body. Dr. Sabiha says that in order to have a healthy body and to keep all the body functions running smoothly, it is important to consume a diet full of nutrients. Foods rich in essential nutrients like protein, vitamins and minerals, , iron, etc. should be consumed every day, since their deficiency can cause certain diseases. These deficiencies at times can also be life-threatening. Physical and mental effects

The effect of unhealthy weight loss can also be seen both internally and externally. Internally, a person may feel weak and lethargic, while externally, it may cause dark circles, change in skin texture and even affect a person’s posture. Dr. Sabiha says that weakness in the body may also cause irregularity in the heartbeat, dehydration, weak eyesight, pain in bones and joints, headache, swelling and pain in the stomach, bad breath, constipation, difficulty in swallowing food, loss of appetite, muscle pain, dizziness, numbness, etc.

Apart from this, the person may also have weakened immunity, increasing the chances of contracting infections and them getting severe. Sometimes, if the problem aggravates, mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, nervousness and restlessness may also be experienced.

The effect of unhealthy weight loss can also be seen both internally and externally. Internally, a person may feel weak and lethargic, while externally, it may cause dark circles, change in skin texture and even affect a person’s posture. Dr. Sabiha says that weakness in the body may also cause irregularity in the heartbeat, dehydration, weak eyesight, pain in bones and joints, headache, swelling and pain in the stomach, bad breath, constipation, difficulty in swallowing food, loss of appetite, muscle pain, dizziness, numbness, etc. Apart from this, the person may also have weakened immunity, increasing the chances of contracting infections and them getting severe. Sometimes, if the problem aggravates, mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, nervousness and restlessness may also be experienced. Weakened bones and muscles

Dr. Sabiha says that apart from fat loss, sudden and excessive weight loss results in a decrease in muscle mass as well. This increases the chances of suffering from pain, weakness and other problems related to bones, muscles and joints. This can also affect the body’s metabolism and body mass index.

Consume nutrients in a balanced amount

Dr. Sabiha says that in the process of losing weight, it is very important to consume all the essential nutrients and keep yourself hydrated. For this, a diet plan can be prepared, mentioning the nutritious foods to consume, the time to consume them and the time to exercise. You can seek the help of a dietitian or nutritionist for the same. Remember that the nutritional intake should be balanced because excess intake of only one nutrient can also have a negative impact.

Therefore, to keep the body healthy, it is important that dieting is done in a correct manner. Do it under the guidance of an expert. However, if weakness during the problem is persistent, consult a doctor and switch to a normal routine.

Also Read: Excessive dieting to lose weight can be harmful