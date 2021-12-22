Have you ever noticed that as soon as the winter season begins, our nails become weak and break easily and they become less lustrous? Along with the changes in the weather and increased dryness in the air, there are many other reasons that affect nail health.

A Uttarakhand-based Dermatologist says that the winter season, especially in colder regions greatly affects our hair, skin and nails. In this season, people tend to drink less water, which results in dehydration in the body and this ultimately affects our overall health, including nails. Usually, in winters, the upper layer of the nails becomes rough and sometimes, cracks may also appear. Also, not just nails, but the skin surrounding it, called cuticles, also dries out and cracks, which can even be painful at times.

Dr. Saklani says that in order to avoid these problems, besides caring for the nails externally, it is important that a person eats a nutritious diet. She says that if the body is healthy from the inside, the problems appearing on the external level will be relatively reduced. She says that there is no need to be extremely conscious about your diet in this season since our digestive powers are increased.

However, it does not mean that you can eat a lot of junk food. It is necessary to take a balanced diet, which is rich in nutrients including protein, calcium and vitamins. Because lack of essential nutrients in the body can cause easy breakage of the nails.

If the problem related to hair, skin and hair appears to worsen, contact a doctor immediately. Lack of problems can also arise due to deficiency of a particular nutrient in the body or due to any other disease.

Further, she mentions that in today’s scenario, there is a trend amongst people, especially women, of taking biotin capsules as supplements to maintain nail, hair and skin health. But, it is important that it be consumed only after consulting a doctor because excess of it or its unnecessary use can negatively affect health.

Caring for nails in winters

Savita Sharma, a beauty expert based in Indore says that it is very important to adopt a proper nail care routine, particularly in winters. This not only saves the nails from getting damaged but also reduces the possibility of infection around the nails. Here are some tips suggested by our expert, to keep the nails healthy:

Many people like to bathe with hot water in winters, which can damage the nails. Therefore, a few minutes before bathing with hot water, massage your nails and the skin around it with cuticle oil or with almond, coconut or olive oil. This will reduce the problem of dryness to a great extent.

After bathing or washing hands, apply cold cream or body cream on your hands and nails properly.

Try to keep your nails properly trimmed in this season, because long nails tend to break easily. Apart from this, when filing the nails, keep in mind to always file them in the same direction. Also, do not file your nails after washing your hands, doing the dishes, bathing or doing any such activity where your hands have been in the water for a long time, because wet nails break very easily.

Before buying a nail paint remover, remember to buy one with either negligible or no content of chemical compound in it. The reason being, use of this chemical weakens the nails.

If possible, while doing chores that involve using water like washing dishes, wear rubber gloves. Because if your hands get wet more and are soaked in water for a long time, our nails become weak and break easily. Moreover, detergents and soaps used for washing dishes or clothes contain strong chemicals that can affect your nails. Therefore, rubber nails can be helpful.

