Hyderabad: There is a lot of concern among football fans all around the world regarding the health of Brazilian football legend Pele, who is undergoing treatment for colon cancer, and recently tested positive for Covid-19. Although cancer, whichever it may be, comes under the category of complex diseases, but the progress made in the medical field in the last few years has resulted in early detection, proper treatment and complete curing of most types of cancer, including Colon Cancer.

Significantly, the cases of colon cancer i.e. cancer of the large intestine have increased a lot in the last few years not just in the country but around the world. In India, Colon cancer is known as the fourth most prevalent cancer. ETV Bharat Sukhibhava consulted Dr Digpal Dharkar, a senior surgical oncologist, cancer surgeon, and founder of Indore Cancer Foundation regarding the causes and the condition of colon cancer.

Dr Digpal Dharkar explains that colon cancer can happen at any age, but in most cases, it affects the elderly. It usually occurs in the innermost layer of the wall of the large intestine. Dr Dharkar explains that a poor or sedentary lifestyle, especially a poor diet, can be considered the biggest reason for colon cancer. Apart from this, many other reasons can be responsible for it such as:

Red meats or other such foods in which carcinogenic effects i.e. cancer-promoting elements are found can increase the risk of colon cancer. He explains that normally after eating food, it leaves the stomach in about 90 minutes, and in two and a half hours it passes through the colon and reaches the rectum, but if our lifestyle is inactive, then the speed of stool formation in our large intestine slows down. In such situations, if carcinogenic elements are present in our diet, then they remain on the inner lining of the colon and the lining above the mucosa for a long time, which can affect the colon.

Apart from this, our lifestyles are becoming sedentary and inactive, due to which the risk of not just colon cancer but also many other types of cancer increases.

At the same time, the amount of fast foods, junk food and saturated food is increasing in people's diets, which can increase the risk of colon and other kinds of cancer.

Sometimes genetic reasons can also be the cause of colon cancer. In fact, in colon cancer, cancer cells start growing in the polyps present in the form of small nodules in our colon, also known as Familial Adenomatous Polyposis. Due to genetic reasons, these polyps can sometimes be pre-cancerous in people.

Old age can also be a reason.

Dr Dharkar explains that persistent problems or changes in bowel movement routine for two to three consecutive months, taking longer time to pass stool, difficulty while passing stool, dis-satisfactory bowel movement or feeling that the stomach is not cleared can be considered as alarming symptoms of colon cancer. Apart from these, there are some other symptoms which can indicate this disease. Some of these are:

Blood in the stool or small or large clots of blood in the stool.

Persistent diarrhoea or constipation problems.

Feeling weak or tired and loss of appetite.

Weight loss.

Abdominal pain or discomfort.

Dr Dharkar explains that if you want to avoid any type of cancer, especially colon cancer, then keep your diet and lifestyle healthy. He explains that green vegetables, pulses, grains and salads are all present in Indian cuisine, and essential nutrients for the body are found in abundance in it.

Also read: Study finds possible link between mouth bacteria, brain abscesses

If we follow this type of diet as well as avoid the consumption of red meat or any such diets with carcinogenic tendencies, then we can get rid of stomach problems as well as reduce the risk of cancer. Apart from this, avoiding smoking and intoxication, including regular exercise in routine, or following a routine with more physical activity, taking proper care of ourselves and getting regular checkups also reduce the risk of colon cancer.

Dr Dharkar explains that many pathological types of colon cancer have been detected and even if we leave out the complicated ones like Melodoma, there is a possibility to get rid of this by getting a proper diagnosis and receiving complete treatment and follow-up precautions. But, it also depends on the condition and severity of the disease in the victim's body. It can be dangerous if there is a delay in the treatment of a person suffering from any complicated type of colon cancer, or if cancer starts spreading to the organs around the colon.

He explains that after a particular age, old people who have a history of colon cancer in their family, or who experience bowel movement changes, even if cancer is not confirmed in them, should consult a doctor regularly. Their stool should be examined every two months. But this test should be performed twice in every visit to confirm cancer, because many times blood can come into the stool due to piles, eating more chilli, spices and other reasons.

This type of cancer is also diagnosed using a blood test called the 'Tumor Marker' in which 'CEA' (Carcinoembryonic Antigen) is tested in the blood. This test is done post the completion of cancer treatment so that the condition of the disease and its effects can be recorded in the person. Apart from this, the help of tests like Sonography and Colonoscopy is also taken to check for cancer.

He says that efforts are being made by the Indore Cancer Foundation to provide information about the symptoms, signs and treatment of cancer to people not only in Indore but across the country. The foundation has also created the "Cancer Sanket" mobile app, in which a person can know about the signs of cancer in them, and can try to get treatment at the right time when those signs are seen. Apart from this, the foundation is also developing a "Cancer Home Care App", which will prove to be very helpful in providing information and home care facilities regarding different types of cancer in 10 different regional languages of India.