Hyderabad: The Shardiya Navratri festival is celebrated to receive the blessings of Goddess Durga. After the nine days of Navratri, Dussehra is celebrated. Dussehra is also known as Vijaya Dashami or Ayudha Puja. The festival of Dussehra is celebrated every year on the 10th day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin according to the Hindu calendar.

This festival is celebrated as a symbol of the victory of Good over Evil. In the year 2022, Dussehra is celebrated on Wednesday, October 5th. The Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin will begin at 2:20 pm on Tuesday, October 4, and continue till 12:00 am on Wednesday, October 5. Dussehra will be celebrated from 10:51 pm on October 4th to 09.15 pm on October 5th, 2022.

Vijay Mahurat: Wednesday, October 5 from 02:13 pm to 2:54 p.m

Amrit Kal: Wednesday, October 5, 11.33 am to 1:02 pm

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Rama killed Ravana and rescued Goddess Sita. It is sometimes called Dashehara and sometimes Dashera because of the end of the ten-headed Ravana. After Ravana abducted Goddess Sita, there was a battle between Ravana and Lord Rama for ten days. Ram-Leela, a depiction of the story of Ramayana through song and dance, is performed in several parts of the country.

Ram Leela

Finally, on Shukla Dashami in the month of Ashwin, Lord Rama killed the arrogant Ravana with the help of Divyastra received from Goddess Durga. This day is also called Vijaya Dashami because of the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. Massive effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbhakaran and his son Meghnada are erected all around the country to be burnt as a part of the celebration of Vijaya Dashmi.

Ravan Dahan

On this day, Maa Durga also killed Mahishasura. A demon named Mahisasura caused chaos in the world. Even the gods were tormented by this demon. The Goddess killed Mahishasura on Ashwin Shukla Dashami in order to relieve the gods and the entire world from his torment. The gods were pleased with the victory of the Goddess and worshiped her and henceforth this day is called Vijaya Dashami. The idols of the Goddess are immersed on this day. Along with this, weapons are also worshiped on this day. The Indian Army also worships weapons on this day.

Mahishasura Mardini

Dussehra is celebrated with great pomp in different parts of the country including Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, Amravati in Maharashtra, Bisrakh and Ujjain in Uttar Pradesh, Jaswantnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Baijnath in Himachal Pradesh, Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, Jodhpur in Rajasthan, Mandya district in Karnataka and many other districts of Southern India.