New Delhi: Research on over 1 million people from eight countries discovered that moderate use of black, green, or Oolong tea is linked to a lower risk of getting Type 2 Diabetes. The findings, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), suggest that drinking at least four cups of tea a day is associated with a 17 per cent lower risk of T2D over an average period of 10 years.

Oolong tea is a traditional Chinese tea that's made from the same plant used to make green and black teas. The difference is how the tea is processed--green tea is not allowed to oxidise much, black tea is allowed to oxidise until it turns black, and oolong tea is partially oxidised. (ANI)