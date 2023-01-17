Hyderabad: Psychologists reveal that there are many reasons for some children to showcase reckless behaviour, despite being punished by their parents. Some parents keep complaining about their children not behaving in a proper manner, despite providing repeated instructions, sometimes even punishing them. The children keep continuing with their reckless attitude and keep making the same mistakes on purpose.

Some children often fight with their classmates, steal things in the classroom, lie about completing their homework, and more. Parents often guide their children to imprint good values on them, overall trying to make them good people. When guidance doesn't help, some parents resort to punishing their children to implement discipline. Some kids do respond well to punishments and the fear of being punished in the future, while some retaliate with rebellion, indifference and eventually lack of fear of punishments.

A child's behaviour is influenced by the environment they are raised in and the parents' behaviour around them in their homes. Children observe the elders at home, their parents' interaction with each other and how they express their feelings towards each other. Children's young minds get affected if they feel neglected or unloved. So, instead of behaving according to their parent's wishes, they start acting against their will, as it draws more attention from the parents towards them, and makes them feel more special.

Psychologists advise that, to imprint positive values on children, parents should give as much time as possible to the children and talk to them daily about their school ad their friends. Listening to them, what are their concerns, what makes them happy, etc. assures the kids that the parents care about them and they can ask for their help in case they make a mistake or don't know what to do.

Sometimes children may find it difficult to follow the academic curriculum, which can result in the child facing ridicule from teachers and fellow students. This can also lead to a change in their behaviour, therefore parents should make the kids comfortable enough to be able to ask them the reason behind their behaviour. If parents notice a change in their mannerisms, then immediate punishment should not be considered, instead, parents should slowly try to make the kids self-aware and help them cope up with their emotions.