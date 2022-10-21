Hyderabad: In the year 2022, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24 in different parts of the country. Dhanteras will be celebrated on 22 October 2022. Before Diwali, every evening, houses are brightened up using little clay lamps inside and outside the house to appease Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi.

During Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi is supposed to be worshipped using proper rituals and a lot of emphasis is placed on light and cleanliness for the Goddess of Wealth. Following are importance of Goddess Lakshmi Puja on Diwali night, the auspicious moments and the reasons for lighting clay lamps:

October 24, 2022, from 07:02 pm to 08.23 pm in the evening is t he most auspicious time for the worship of Goddess Lakshmi.

Pradosh Kaal: 05:50 pm - 08:23 pm

Vrushabh Kaal: 07:02 hrs - 08:58 hrs

Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped in the evening during the 'Choghadiya' or auspicious time. The auspicious time for profitable conditions will be from 10:36 pm to 12:11 pm on Diwali 2022.

'Nishita Muhurat' or the time of midnight is considered the best to worship Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi visits every house during the Nishita Muhurat. On October 24, 2022, the Nishita Muhurta will begin from 11:46 pm and end at 12:37 pm.

After worshiping Goddess Lakshmi, it is customary to light a large clay lamp in front of the Goddess' idol. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi travels the earth at night. It is said that the Goddess does not leave the house and the person gets wealth, glory, fame, good health if they keep the lamp inside the house forever.