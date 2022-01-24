Breastfeeding is a blissful moment in a woman’s life and breast milk is highly beneficial in many ways for the newborn baby. Breast Milk is best for a baby’s overall growth and for developing immunity, the quality of milk depends upon the kind of diet the mother takes. Diet in mothers can alter the quality and quantity of breast milk. Therefore, here are a few diet tips for breastfeeding mothers as mentioned by our experts.

Nutritionist Divya Gupta says that according to the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) lactating mothers require 74 g of protein per day which is an increase of 18-20 g of protein during the first six months of lactation. Protein-rich foods include whole grains, cereals, pulses, fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs, soy products, chicken, and dairy products.

Breastfeeding mothers should be encouraged to consume 10-15 glasses of fluids a day as the quantity of milk production depends on the amount of fluid intake. Dr. Rajyalakshmi Madhavam, MD Ayurveda, Professor at AMD Ayurvedic Medical College, Hyderabad recommends drinking plenty of water throughout the day, instead of drinking in a large amount at once. Mothers can also have coconut water, which helps in increasing breast milk. It is loaded with nutrients and hydrates well.

Besides water and coconut water, normal dairy milk itself is loaded with benefits and is especially rich in calcium. Therefore, milk can be consumed by lactating mothers. Apart from milk, dairy products, sesame seeds and dark green vegetables are also a good source of calcium.

. Therefore, milk can be consumed by lactating mothers. Apart from milk, dairy products, sesame seeds and dark green vegetables are also a good source of calcium. Ginger not only boosts immunity but also contains antifungal and antibacterial properties. It can be added to the daily cooking. Besides this, other spices like Black pepper, Cumin, Cinnamon, Carom seeds, etc. are some of the spices that can be added to everyday cooking. You may avoid red chili powder or even green chilies.

Choose foods rich in iron and calcium. Sources of iron include lentils, cereals, green leafy vegetables, raisins, etc. Eat iron-rich foods with foods high in Vitamin C such as citrus fruits for better absorption of iron.

Fenugreek seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, important for the development of the baby’s brain. It can be used as a spice in daily food cooking or you can take some fenugreek seeds with water.

Fennel seeds enhance the production of breast milk and are also helpful in the digestion process. You can have them as it is or you can take 100ml milk mixed with ½ spoon of fennel seed powder and consume it.

Fruits grown in India and not the ones that are imported can be consumed. All the seasonal fruits are recommended especially pomegranates. Pomegranate purifies the blood and increases the production of breast milk in the mother.

Few things to avoid

Avoid dieting as it might reduce the quality and quantity of the milk. You can include light exercises like walking.

Avoid alcohol and smoking as it can affect the baby.

Limit foods high in sugar and fat like chips, cakes, soft drinks since they have very little nutritional value. Have coconut water, fruit or vegetable juices, buttermilk, lassi, etc instead.

Restrict all stimulants as they hamper the production of breast milk. Avoid consumption of alcoholic beverages and limit your caffeine intake. Although caffeine is much safer than alcohol, it is recommended that nursing mothers limit their intake to about 300 milligrams per day.

Chocolates should be avoided or consumed in very small quantities only. Chocolate contains theobromine, which is a stimulant and there is a small possibility of it leading to a breastfed infant being restless and fussy.

