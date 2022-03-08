Certain researches regarding who is more at risk of having kidney-related issues have found that women are more at risk of Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD), as compared to men, the risk percentage being 14 and 12 respectively. At the same time, it is also believed that kidney failure is the eighth leading cause of death in women worldwide.

A Silent Killer

Dr. Manoj Singh, a Nephrologist based in Delhi, explains that kidney-related diseases are also known as ‘silent killers’ because, by the time the symptoms of the disease are visible, the problem already worsens. Some kidney-related issues include- kidney failure, cancer, infections, stones and urinary infection or urinary problems.

Dr. Manoj says that be it man or woman, the main causes of kidney diseases include obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, excessive salt intake, irregular diet, excessive consumption of alcohol and certain medicines too can be held responsible. Apart from this, at times, metabolic or anatomy disorders can also cause such conditions.

If we particularly talk about women, they are more at risk of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), which can further lead to issues related to kidneys. Therefore, kidney diseases can occur in women in case of prolonged UTI and challenging conditions during pregnancy. Furthermore, kidney diseases can also cause problems and complications at the time of pregnancy and during delivery. Also, women suffering from CKD may also face problems in conceiving, since the disease affects fertility in women and increases the risk of premature labor.

Symptoms of Kidney Disease

Dr. Manoj mentions that usually, in the initial stages, there are no visible symptoms of kidney problems, due to which the condition gets ignored. Also, at times, the symptoms are common and get neglected. Here are a few symptoms that one must pay attention to:

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Frequent urination at night

Swelling in the feet and ankles

Persistent tiredness, weakness

Nausea and vomiting.

Muscle aches, cramps

Lack of concentration

Insomnia

Skin conditions

Swelling around the eyes

In severe cases, Dr. Manoj says that symptoms such as blood in urine and breathing difficulties may also be experienced.

How to Prevent?

Our expert opines that regardless of gender, everyone should get health check-ups done regularly. Especially after the age of 30, blood and urine tests should be done once a year or as per the doctor’s advice. Besides health check-ups, here are a few tips that can help prevent kidney diseases:

Adopt a healthy lifestyle

Switch to healthy eating and dietary habits

Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated

Do not hold natural urges like urination for too long

Quit smoking and avoid consumption of alcohol

Have a healthy weight and maintain your BMI

Follow doctor’s advice if you have underlying conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure

or high blood pressure Try to keep yourself safe from contracting UTIs. For this, maintain proper personal hygiene, avoid using public toilets, use protection during sex, etc.

Avoid popping painkillers unnecessarily

Get good and quality sleep of 7-9 hours every day

Dr. Manoj says that problems like unexplained, persistent fatigue, weakness or pain of any kind should not be ignored. Do not self-medicate yourself and always take the advice of a doctor. Follow only the medication prescribed by the doctor because ignoring the condition or self-medicating can also worsen the problem.

Also Read: Reduction in air pollution can help improve kidney function: Study