A lot of people have the habit of drinking tea (milk based), first thing in the morning on an empty stomach or as soon as they wake up. Some people are so dependent on one cup that they aren’t able to begin their day if they don't have it. And surprisingly, not just in urban areas, but in rural areas as well, people are highly dependent on tea. But what they are unaware of is that this habit, as well as the habit of having tea multiple times a day, can cause many health problems.

An Ayurvedic physician, Dr. Rajesh Sharma, based in Bhopal Madhya Pradesh says that the commonest problem that people face due to drinking tea on an empty stomach is acidity. Moreover, tea is more like an addiction for a lot of people and if they don’t get it, they may become irritable, angry, anxious, etc.

He explains that when a person consumes tea immediately after getting up in the morning, the bacteria produced in the mouth overnight enters the stomach along with the tea. Apart from this, nicotine and caffeine are found in tea leaves, which not only are responsible for the addiction but also harm the body in many ways. Apart from this, there are many other problems that a person is likely to face and here are a few he mentions:

Bloating and other digestive problems

Generally, people think that tea relieves fatigue, but that is not true. Consuming tea will not help you get rid of fatigue and the exhaustion remains and alongside, many behavioural problems like irritability, anger, etc. may be experienced. Besides this, drinking tea on an empty stomach in the morning makes bile juice in the stomach, which can cause problems like nausea, vomiting and uneasiness.

Tannin is a component found in tea, which causes bloating , loss of appetite and gas. Dr. Rajesh informs that drinking tea in the morning on an empty stomach can also cause damage to the inner lining of the stomach, which can later result in ulcers and hyperacidity.

Dr. Rajesh explains that diuretic elements are found in tea, which may increase the amount of urine production in the body. Therefore, consumption of tea in large quantities leads to the problem of frequent urination throughout the day. This problem can also lead to dehydration.

Since tea contains caffeine, if it is drunk on an empty stomach or multiple times a day, there can be negative effects of it on the body. It can also affect blood pressure levels and affect heart health.

So what can be the alternatives?

Dr. Rajesh suggests that instead of having tea (milk based), one can opt for green tea, black tea or herbal tea, which have more benefits than harm. Especially when we talk about herbal tea, it is made up of all natural ingredients, which help in protecting our body against many infections and diseases. Black tea, basil tea, licorice tea, cinnamon tea, mint tea, jasmine tea and chamomile tea are very beneficial for our health. Apart from boosting immunity, there are many medicinal properties present in them and they also help in strengthening the metabolism. Also, using ginger, black pepper and cloves in the tea provide a natural warmth to the body. Adding to it, Kashmiri Kahwa, which contains dry fruits and saffron and turmeric milk are also healthy options that contain antioxidative, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal elements.

What to remember when drinking tea?

Dr. Rajesh says that if you are unable to give up the habit of drinking tea (milk based), there are a few things that you must take care of, the first being, never drink tea on an empty stomach. Do not drink tea alone, always have some biscuits or light snacks along with it. Before drinking tea, have a glass of water or have breakfast immediately after having tea. He advises that it is better to drink tea only after an hour of having breakfast. Also, do not consume cups after cups of tea throughout the day. Drink it in moderate amounts only. Avoid drinking tea in the nighttime or post-dinner.

