In recent years, due to climate change in many regions, the temperatures are soaring and people are finding ways to stay cool amid heatwaves. When the temperatures are rather high, people prefer drinking chilled water to quench their thirst, but it can, in many ways, affect their health. ETV Bharat Sukhibhava spoke to its experts in the same regard and here is what they informed.

What does the Ayurveda say?

A Mumbai-based Ayurvedic physician Dr Manisha Kale says as per Ayurveda, drinking ice-cold water reduces the digestive fires in the body. And when this happens, problems related to digestion begin to appear and the body has to work hard to digest the food. Furthermore, due to improper digestion, the essential nutrients in the food do not get absorbed by the body. A decrease in such nutrients results in problems like constipation. Alongside, Ayurveda also says that constipation is the root cause of many other health issues. Besides this, excess consumption of cold water also slows down the process of blood circulation, because cold water constricts blood vessels. At the same time, it also reduces the body’s energy, which is why Ayurveda suggests drinking lukewarm water.

What does Allopathy opine?

Allopathy too recommends avoiding the consumption of chilled water. Dr. Rajesh Sharma, a Senior Physician based in Delhi, says that our body temperature is usually around 37 degrees Celsius during the summer season and keeps on altering according to the atmospheric temperature. In such a situation, when we come from intense heat and immediately consume chilled water, all our body systems begin reacting to the sudden change in the body temperature. This can also at times affect the production of enzymes necessary for digestion and the functions of the nerves, blood vessels or arteries and the related organs, especially the heart. Apart from this, many times problems like sore throat, phlegm buildup and cold may also be experienced in people. Besides this, it can also cause headaches in some people.

Some other problems that may occur include:

According to a report published in The Guardian, drinking more cold water reduces heart rate. Also, it stimulates the vagus nerve, which is a part of the autonomic nervous system and controls the involuntary actions as well as the problems in the body. Since the vagus nerve is directly affected by the low temperature of the water, the water affects many parts of the body, particularly the heart, which can result in a slowed heart rate and other related problems.

Drinking chilled water can cause build up of mucus in the respiratory system. It can also make a person's body more susceptible to various infections.

Drinking too much cold water or ice water can sometimes cause a brain freeze. This is because the chilled water impacts the many sensitive nerves of our spine, which also affects the brain. Therefore, leading to problems like brain freeze and headache. Also, the problems can worsen for people who have sinusitis.

