Dhanteras 2022: Purchasing gold and instructions to keep in mind while buying gold
Hyderabad: Diwali is a five-day-long festival. The first day of the Diwali festival is celebrated as Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi. 'Dhan' means 'Wealth' and 'Teras' represents the 'Thirteenth Day' as Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha. Dhanteras is considered the festival of wealth and prosperity.
The age-old custom of buying gold on Dhanteras is being carried out with little tweaks according to modern times. Dhanteras is considered an auspicious occasion for buying gold, silver, brass or any other household items, as it is believed that doing so brings you good fortune and protects your wealth from the evil eye.
Most people consider buying jewellery or brass items such as idols that will be useful for their puja. Here are a few things for people to remember while buying gold or any other jewellery during Dhanteras:
- The most important to remember while buying gold is to always opt for items with hallmarks on them. A Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) logo, the name or logo of the hallmark centre, the logo of the manufacturer and the purity of the gold are to be checked during any purchase.
- Plan your purchase on Dhanteras according to your family or monthly budget so that it doesn't hamper your further plans. The market offers a variety of options for people looking to buy heavy sets of jewellery and also for people on a lower, so plan accordingly.
- Making Charges are added to the final cost of the jewellery before the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and vary from store to store. Making Charges are negotiable in some stores and should only be based on the design and market rates. Higher Making Charges result in higher cost of the value of the jewellery.
- Ensuring the authenticity of the gold and the seller is very important before buying jewellery, therefore always look for trusted sellers. The authenticity of the gold can be checked in the machine available at the seller's store. A lot of black market sellers sell impure gold mixed with other metals during Dhanteras, so it is better to opt for a trustworthy seller.
- Always gather information from the store about their Buy-Back Policy. A lot of sellers deduct a certain amount while buying old pieces of jewellery to cover the cost according to the current price of the gold.
- Buying gold is a big and crucial investment, doesn't matter if you belong to a rich household or a poor one. Purchasing Certified jewellery ensures its validity and reliability in case of future re-selling.