Hyderabad: Diwali is a five-day-long festival. The first day of the Diwali festival is celebrated as Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi. 'Dhan' means 'Wealth' and 'Teras' represents the 'Thirteenth Day' as Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha. Dhanteras is considered the festival of wealth and prosperity.

The age-old custom of buying gold on Dhanteras is being carried out with little tweaks according to modern times. Dhanteras is considered an auspicious occasion for buying gold, silver, brass or any other household items, as it is believed that doing so brings you good fortune and protects your wealth from the evil eye.

Also read: Diwali 2022: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Most people consider buying jewellery or brass items such as idols that will be useful for their puja. Here are a few things for people to remember while buying gold or any other jewellery during Dhanteras: