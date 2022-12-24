Hyderabad: Looking at the speed of the spread of COVID-19 and its effects in China, the government and health institutions in India have become very active to avoid any future scares. Although only a few cases of the sub-variant BF.7 of the Omicron virus have been reported in our country so far, looking at the pandemic situations in the past and the speed of the spread of BF.7, efforts to curb it have already been started by the government. Let's take a look at the symptoms of the BF.7 sub-variant and also discuss the precautions advised by the doctors that are necessary for people, especially children and the elderly.

Even though the current cases of Covid-19 in India are not worrying, and the speed and percentage of patients recovering are also very high, the current critical situation due to Covid in China has not just affected India but also made other countries worried. In fact, in China, the cases of new variants of Covid-19 BF.7 are continuously increasing at a rapid pace for some time now.

Some cases of this variant have also been registered in our country. However, the number of registered cases of this variant is still very less, but given the situation arising in China, any apprehension in future cannot be ruled out. Because of this, the Government of India is already alert and is also advising the common people to adopt all the safety measures to prevent the spread of this infection even before it starts.

Since the onset of Corona infection, continuous mutations have been observed in its parent virus SARS-COV-2. After SARS-COV-2, cases of different variants were reported, out of which most people were infected by Delta, Delta Plus, Kappa variants and then by Omicron. Although more variants of this virus have been seen in different parts of the world. According to virologists or epidemiologists, the mutation is a tendency of the Covid virus, and this has been confirmed in many types of research as well.

Among all these variants of the Covid-19 virus, the sub-variant of the Omicron variant, BF.7, is making the situation difficult for the people. According to the World Health Organisation, BF. 7 (full name BA. 5.2.1.7) is a very fast-spreading sub-variant of Omicron's BA.5 sub-lineages. Some researchers have revealed that this variant has high neutralization resistance i.e. the speed of its spread in the population is much higher than other variants.

Although it is believed that in normal conditions or a healthy person, its effects are not very serious, at the same time its incubation period is very short, that is, after coming in contact with a person suffering from it, the virus takes very little time to develop in the body and starts showing effect very quickly.

Not just this, but this virus can easily affect people even if they are vaccinated and have developed antibodies in them. It is being said that this variant is made up of a special mutation in the spike protein present in the Corona, due to which the antibody does not have much effect on this variant.

Also read: BF.7 Variant: Why is India being so cautious?

According to WHO, a person suffering from this infection can infect 10 to 18 people, and the BF.7 variant can prove to be more dangerous than all the variants and sub-variants of Covid-19 so far because the speed of its spread is very fast. The symptoms of BF.7 are similar to other sub-variants of Omicron. Some of these are as follows:

Fever with chills.

Pain, and tightness in the upper part of the respiratory tract.

Cough with or without phlegm.

Runny nose and sore throat.

Vomiting or diarrhea.

Breathing problems.

Speech problems.

Headache and muscle pain.

Loss of smell.

Dr. Sonali Navale Purandare, a paediatrician from Indore-Madhya Pradesh, says that since the eating habits of the people in every country are different, their physical and health conditions are also different, therefore, thinking that BF.7 will show the effect on people in India as it showed in China might be incorrect.

At the same time, the recovery rate from Covid-19 infection is very good in our country and after taking both vaccines of Covid-19, the number of people taking booster doses is also increasing. But in case the BF.7 or any other variant also does not become the reason for spreading the pandemic again, it is very important to be careful and from now on to include the safety protocols again in our daily routine.

Wearing a mask in a crowded place, taking care of hand hygiene as far as possible, and avoiding going to places with too many people, such safety standards, which people have been asked to follow since the beginning of the pandemic till now have been very successful in breaking the chain of the spread of infection. That is why still adopting them can prove to be beneficial.

Along with this, it is necessary to keep your diet and routine healthy and active so that the immunity of the body remains and it does not get easily affected by the infection. Dr. Sonali says that after the fear of Corona is over, now the routine of the children has become the same as before, like going to school, playing with other children on the ground outside the house, studying together in groups in tuition or coaching, etc.

Generally, most children do not pay attention to the fact that symptoms of cold or seasonal infection are visible in any other child or person around them. In such situations, they must be asked to wear masks in public places, schools, or crowded places as a precaution. Apart from this, it is also necessary to explain to them the need to wash their hands regularly with soap or keep them germ-free by other means. Especially in such a situation when any person or child around them is suffering from cough, cold or fever, they should also be explained to keep their distance from them.

She says that not just children, but the elderly or adults who are victims of any comorbidity or disease, who are undergoing treatment for any serious disease or whose immunity is weak due to any reason, should also be aware of the safety rules and follow them. Apart from this, if possible symptoms are seen in any person, then they should immediately start wearing a mask and after consulting a doctor, should be examined and treated.