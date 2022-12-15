Hyderabad: Despite the onset of the winter season, dengue cases are being reported in many parts of the country for some time now, while Zika virus cases are also being reported, increasing concern among the people. To prevent these diseases and other mosquito-borne infections or diseases, it is very important to try, be careful and be aware of the symptoms. Along with this, it is necessary that people should have comprehensive information related to them, so that they can try to avoid diseases and for proper diagnosis and treatment in case of diseases.

Even though winters have started, there is no decrease in the cases of diseases and infections caused by mosquito bites like dengue, chikungunya or malaria. Among these, now the Zika virus has also started terrorizing people. In the recent past, cases of the Zika virus have been confirmed in some states of the country. Although some alerts have been issued by the health department regarding dengue and Zika virus, to prevent the spread of these diseases or infections, personal efforts and necessary information among the general public are also very important.

Dr Palash Agnihotri, a General Physician from Delhi, says that usually in winter, there is a decrease in cases of diseases caused by mosquito bites or vector-borne diseases, including dengue or malaria. But this time even after the onset of winter, a large number of dengue cases are being reported. One of the main reasons for this is climate change and lack of cleanliness. He says that till now the temperature is relatively hot in many cities of the country, and there are many other reasons why dengue cases are still coming up in many parts. Not just this, now cases of Zika virus are also being reported in some states of the country.

He explains that to prevent mosquito-borne diseases, it is very important to adopt all the necessary precautions, to find out if there is any kind of problem in our bodies, then instead of ignoring its symptoms, being aware of them and seeking medical advice. Dr Palash explains that there is no specific medicine or vaccine for the treatment of both dengue and Zika virus, and because of this, the severity of both of these increases more. For the treatment of these diseases, efforts are made to control their symptoms through medicines.

Therefore, if these diseases are detected in time, then it is easier to control their symptoms and effects. But if there is a delay in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease, especially in dengue, the platelets in the blood can be excessively low, which can affect many organs of the body and can lead to a fatal condition. At the same time, due to the effect of the Zika virus, some other serious problems can also occur in the body.

Significantly, the Zika virus especially affects pregnant women, their unborn fetuses, newborn babies and their mothers relatively more. This infection can also cause neurological problems in the unborn child and autoimmune diseases in adults. On the other hand, if it happens to a pregnant mother, it can also affect the health of the child growing in her womb.

He explains that although the risk of death from the Zika virus is relatively low compared to dengue, it can cause many serious effects and syndromes and conditions in the body. He explains that no matter what the disease is, it affects health, so it is necessary that efforts should be made to prevent the spread of diseases caused by mosquitoes in every possible way. Dr Palash explains that usually most of the initial symptoms of dengue, chikungunya and Zika virus are similar. For example, all the symptoms like high fever, body pain, rashes on the body, vomiting, nausea, headache and fatigue are seen.

But apart from these, especially in the cases of dengue, depending on the type of dengue i.e. its normal or severe type, some other symptoms are also seen in the victim, such as severe pain in the head and eyes, loss of taste and loss of appetite, and in DHF i.e. Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever, bleeding gums, water filling in the lungs, paleness and coldness of the skin of the body, excessive thirst, difficulty in breathing and sometimes vomiting blood, etc. On the other hand, in the Zika virus, along with more or less acute symptoms of normal dengue, symptoms like conjunctivitis can also be seen.

He explains that it is very difficult to identify dengue, chikungunya and Zika virus on the basis of symptoms only because their symptoms are almost the same. To know which disease the victim has out of these three, a special pathological test (blood and urine) is necessary. Dr Palash explains that not only in the present circumstances but always on the onset of symptoms of any disease, instead of taking any medicine or treatment on your own, it is very important to consult a doctor.

Especially in the present times, not only Dengue, Chikungunya or Zika virus but many cases of Malaria, Typhoid and even Covid are also coming being reported. In such situations, it is necessary to contact the doctor as soon as possible for the identification of the disease and its correct treatment. Apart from this, after the confirmation of the condition, it is very important to follow all the instructions religiously provided by the doctor, including food and lifestyle.

Dr Palash explains that it is very important to take some precautions to prevent any mosquito-borne disease: