New Delhi: There are many myths that are believed in the promise of healthy, lustrous hair as we move from winter to summer. Let's say you may have been informed or heard not to wash your hair every day since it could lead to breakage or that you should occasionally oil your hair to treat dandruff. With the expertise of Dr. Batul Patel, a well-known dermatologist, let's debunk some of these myths:

Don't wash your hair every day as it could cause breakage. Truth: During summer, our hair is exposed to the sun, chlorine, and pollution and hence gets dirty quickly. Therefore, daily gentle cleansing is essential. Using a sulfate-free shampoo will not strip the hair of essential oils, but will still keep hair bouncy and shiny.

Using conditioner in summer makes the hair oily. Truth: After being exposed to various elements like sun and chlorine, the hair becomes dry and damaged. Hence, using a good conditioner will reduce the dryness and damage caused. Using deep conditioning masks also helps make the hair healthier. Conditioner is always used at the tip or the middle of the hair to lock moisture in.

Don't use hair oil during summer as it makes the hair sticky. Truth: To prevent damage to the hair, using hair oil can form a protective shield on the hair, making it soft and giving it a good shine. Oiling strengthens the hair from within and the fatty acids in the oil replace the lost lipids in the hair.

Regular haircuts help your hair grow better and stronger. Truth: Haircuts don't affect the hair follicles or the roots. Frequent haircuts will, in turn, reduce the split ends.

100 brush strokes a day contribute to healthy hair. Truth: Frequent vigorous brushing of hair can damage it and make it brittle. Instead, gentle brushing can stimulate blood circulation. Don't brush wet hair as that can cause hair breakage.

Constantly change your shampoo and conditioner every few months. Truth: Changing your shampoo or conditioner will depend on various factors such as chemical treatments you may have done to your hair or where you live. Using an appropriate shampoo and conditioner can be beneficial to your hair.

Fix dandruff by oiling your hair. Truth: Dandruff is caused by a skin fungus. Oiling your hair won't fix your dandruff issues. Instead, using a good anti-dandruff shampoo will get rid of your dandruff woes.

Heat styling damages hair more in summer. Truth: Heat styling can damage your hair any time of the year, not only in summer. Always use a good heat protectant on the hair before using any heat styling tools.

You can smoothen frizzy hair with water. Truth: Adding water to your hair doesn't smoothen your frizzy hair, but in fact, may make it frizzier. Instead, use good nourishing hair care products to keep the moisture locked in and to get lovely luscious locks!

Dandruff is only prevalent during the winter due to the cold and disappears during summer. Truth: Dandruff can be troublesome even during the summer as sweat drying on the scalp can cause flaking and itching. If you sweat a lot, then start washing your hair more regularly.

Hair stops growing in the summer. Truth: The truth is, experts have found that hair grows 10-15 per cent more in summer as the circulation to the skin is increased. (IANS)

