There is a common misconception among people that oatmeal, commonly known as Dalia in India, is the food for people who are ill, but they are unaware that it is ideal for healthy people as well. Dr. Natasha Shakya, nutritionist and dietician based in Mumbai says that dalia, regardless of the grain used, has a plethora of nutrients and its regular consumption is beneficial for health in many ways. Specially, its consumption in breakfast helps in maintaining energy in the body throughout the day.

What Are The Benefits?

Here are some benefits of oatmeal as mentioned by our expert Dr. Natasha:

Weight Loss

Eating a bowl of dalia every day helps in reducing weight as it is rich in fiber but low in calories. Moreover, the protein present in oatmeal takes a long time to digest, which reduces appetite and further reduces weight.

Due to its high fiber content, its consumption is also considered beneficial in the case of constipation as well as other digestive problems. Although it takes a while to digest it, it is easy to digest and our digestive system does not have to work very hard. This is why old people and those suffering from an illness are advised to eat dalia. It also provides relief in problems like stomach aches, gas, vomiting, bloating, etc. It also enhances the metabolism of the body.

Oatmeal is a good source of iron, which helps in maintaining adequate amounts of haemoglobin in the body. Lack of iron can reduce the levels of haemoglobin, which in turn causes fatigue and weakness. Regular consumption of oatmeal can keep such problems at bay and provide relief in anemia .

It is also a rich source of magnesium. Magnesium produces many types of enzymes, which further help in producing the right amount of insulin in the body. Apart from this, dalia has a low glycemic index, which makes it an ideal meal for diabetics.

Calcium is also found in abundance in oatmeal, which helps in maintaining bone health. Therefore, if older adults consume it daily, they are less likely to face problems like bone weakness and joint pain. Also, its consumption by children helps in the proper development of their bones.

Oatmeal is rich in both soluble as well as insoluble fiber. Therefore, its intake helps in controlling cholesterol in the body and reduces the risk of heart diseases.

Oatmeal is rich in B vitamins, minerals, fiber and protein, making it an ideal food for growing children. It can also be fed to the babies after 6 months.

The consumption of oatmeal is also considered ideal for pregnant women. Consuming oatmeal regularly during pregnancy reduces fatigue and weakness in the woman, as well as helps in the development of the baby's bones in the womb.

