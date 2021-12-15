In the initial months after birth, parents need to be extra cautious about their babies, since they are more prone to infections, allergies and diseases. Since the babies are not able to speak for themselves, parents need to understand it by their actions, which can be quite difficult. And by the time parents understand, the situation can get severe. This is why parents need to be aware of the common problems faced by the little ones and the signs and symptoms they should look for.

Dr. Srishti Chaturvedi, a pediatrician based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh says that after being in the mother’s womb for 9 months when the child comes in contact with the external environment, he/she might face some minor health problems. Apart from this, since the child is dependent on the mother’s milk for the first 6 months, a deficiency in the mother’s diet can also affect the health of the baby. Here are some common problems faced by babies in the initial stages of their life.

Jaundice

Neonatal jaundice is common in newborn babies, which happens due to the liver not being fully developed. This can affect the amount of bilirubin (a yellow pigment) in the blood. In most cases, this problem is cured if proper precautions are taken and the doctor’s advice is followed. If the proper advice is not followed, the disease can progress and become severe.

Stomach Problems

Problems like abdominal pain, bloating, gas and constipation are common in newborn babies. In medical terms, this is known as Abdominal Distension. The cause of this problem is mainly considered to be the food consumed by the mother. Although some of the grandma’s simple home remedies are very effective. However, if the child continues to cry because of the pain and his/her stomach looks more bloated, consult a doctor immediately.

Also Read: Foods That Breastfeeding Mothers Should Avoid

Puking

Newborn babies usually puke or vomit after drinking milk if they do not burp, which is very normal. But, if the child vomits in excess or the colour of the vomit is unusual, like green, it can be a sign of a disease or infection. Therefore, a doctor must be consulted immediately.

Breathing Problems

Many times due to cold, phlegm gets accumulated in the respiratory tract, which can cause breathing problems in them. Therefore, when a baby is suffering from a cold, it becomes very important for the parents to keep a check on the baby’s breathing rhythm. They should also check if the baby is wheezing or his/her skin is appearing bluish. In this case, parents must seek medical advice immediately.

Diaper Rash, Allergies and Skin Infections

Baby’s skin is very delicate and sensitive and in such a situation, excessive use of diapers, weather, dust, clothes or baby care products like soap or cream, etc. can irritate the skin, causing rashes and allergies. Apart from this, allergy or dried scalp is common. Contact a doctor if you notice symptoms of any such conditions.

Ear Infection

Ear infections are common in newborns or young children. This infection can also be due to some bacteria or water entering the ears during bathing. Also, prolonged suffering from a cold can also cause problems in the ear. All this can lead to ear pain and hearing issues. Therefore, it becomes necessary to check with the doctor in such a situation.

Also read: Tips For Newborn Care During Winters