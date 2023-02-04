Hyderabad: Even though there has been a lot of progress in the medical sectors in the current times, due to which it is possible to get rid of cancer with timely treatment in various types of cancers, but, despite this, the increasing number of cancer patients is a big concern not only in India but all over the world. World Cancer Day is observed every year on February 4th to spread awareness about the important information related to cancer such as its types, causes and treatments and to motivate people to make efforts for its eradication.

According to statistics, in 2010, the death toll due to cancer was 82.9 lakhs, while in 2019, this figure increased by 20.9% to reach one crore. On the other hand, according to a report from the World Health Organization, currently, 20 per cent of the world's cancer patients are in India itself.

Around 75,000 people die every year in India due to cancer. Not just from these figures, but the magnitude of cancer is also known from the fact that it is considered among the top 10 causes of death globally. World Cancer Day is observed every year on February 4th to make people aware of the deadly disease. In the year 2023, World Cancer Day is being observed around the theme "Close the Care Gap".

The increasing number of cases of all kinds of cancer is a matter of great concern globally. According to the National Cancer Registry Programme, in the year 2020, about 14 lakh people lost their lives due to cancer. Also, a combined increase of 12.8 per cent is being detected in the number of patients with different types of cancer. Not just this, according to an estimate, by the year 2025, about 15,69,793 lives will be lost due to cancer. According to another report, 159 people die every hour in India due to different types of cancer.

According to government statistics, by the year 2020, 16 crore cases of oral cancer, 8 crore cases of breast cancer and 5.53 crore cases of cervical cancer were reported in various cancer screening centres in India. In the last eight years, about 300 million serious cases related to this disease have been reported.

A report released by the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Center for Disease Informatics and Research stated that in the year 2020, the number of cancer-affected men was said to be around 6.8 lakhs, while the number of women was said to be 7.1 lakhs. In the same report, it was predicted that by the year 2025, around 7.6 lakh cases of cancer can be reported in men and 8.1 lakh cases in women.

To spread awareness for the eradication of all types of cancer at the global level, to discuss various issues related to it, and to give a platform to doctors and government organisations, social and health-related organizations and create measures to prevent all types of cancer, World Cancer Day is observed on February 4th every year. On this day, various types of programs are also conducted by government organizations, non-government organizations, and social, educational, and health-related organizations to spread awareness about cancer prevention and its diagnosis and treatment.

World Cancer Day was first observed by the Union for International Cancer Control in the year 1993. But formally established on February 4th, in the year 2000, at a World Cancer Conference 'World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium' held in Paris, to make people aware of its symptoms and treatment at a global stage. The ever-increasing figures of cancer present a frightening picture. But in the last few years, there has been a lot of development in the medical sectors and treatment methods. The result of which is that in today's era, cancer is not considered an incurable disease.

Dr Digpal Dharkar, a senior cancer surgeon from Indore and founder of Indore Cancer Foundation, says if the disease is diagnosed at the right time, treatment is completely possible in most cases of cancer. But, if the disease is detected in the second or third stage, there may be difficulties in the treatment. Dr Dharkar explains that there can be many reasons for the increasing incidences of cancer in people of all ages. But, among them, a sedentary lifestyle, obesity and genetic factors are among the main reasons. He says that about 10 per cent of the total cancer cases are genetic.

At the same time, a sedentary lifestyle and disturbances in diet are largely responsible for the increasing cases of cancer not just in the youth but in women and men of all ages. According to the International Union Against Cancer, one out of three people get diagnosed with cancer due to their poor lifestyle.

Negligence in diet, an indisciplined routine and lack of physical activity and exercise, smoking and consumption of alcohol or other drugs at an early age can be a reason for any type of cancer to spread in the body. He says that ageing is also one of the reasons for the increase in the number of cancer patients.

Dr Dharkar explains that to avoid cancer or any disease, it is very important to eat a nutritious and balanced diet, follow a disciplined and active lifestyle, and avoid such diets that can cause obesity. Apart from this, avoid smoking and intoxication, include regular exercise in the routine and follow a routine with more physical activity. Apart from this, keep getting regular checkups done, especially people who have a history of cancer in their family must get regular checkups done.

He says that due to the increasing cases of cancer, special efforts are being made by the Indore Cancer Foundation to provide information about the symptoms, signs and treatment of cancer to people not just in Indore but across the country. The “Cancer Sanket” mobile app has also been prepared by the Foundation, which provides information regarding the symptoms and signs of almost all types of cancer. Due to this, a person can detect their symptoms and get diagnosed by experts at the right time.