Hyderabad: In a recent survey conducted in Europe, scientists have found that children who grow up playing in the soil, have better immunity than others. But in our country since ancient times in Ayurveda and Naturopathy, it is believed that people who spent more time of their childhood in the company of nature and playing around natural resources, grow up to have good physical and mental health.

In the recent BlueHealth International Survey, research conducted on 15 thousand people in 14 countries of Europe and four other countries Hong Kong, Canada, Australia, and California, it is believed that children who spend more time in the lap of nature in soil, sand or those who spend time playing in the mud, are more physically and mentally healthy.

Research has been done over the years regarding the relationship between nature and health, the results of which have been believed that doing so gives very positive and far-reaching results to health. But this fact has always been recognized in our Ayurveda and Naturopathy. Even the basis of both these medical systems is nature and natural resources.

Significantly, in the BlueHealth International Survey, research was done on people who had spent more time in the sea or greenery till the age of 16. In the results of the research, researchers and neuropsychiatrists and psychotherapists Alicia Franco and David Rabson of the University of Palermo, Italy, have told that the micro-organisms present in the soil and sand increase the immunity power of children.

Apart from this, playing in a natural environment like mud, soil, and sand not only develops the senses of the children but also acts as a therapy for them, which not only cures diseases but also saves them from falling ill. Also, being a part of these types of activities keeps both their body and mind fresh and they feel more energetic.

Also read: Building a Nature Positive Society: Living Planet Report 2022

This is not the first research of its kind. Even before this, much research has been done on this subject all over the world, most of which has confirmed that by spending more time in the company of nature and playing among the dusty soil in a clean environment, children become less susceptible to allergies and infections and the diseases caused by them are also relatively less. Some of this research information is as follows:

A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health in April 2021 also highlighted the connection between exposure to nature and health. In this research, based on evidence from experimental and observational studies, it was believed that spending more time in contact with nature, not only with children but also with adults, improves cognitive ability, brain activity, and mental health. There is also a relief for many other problems including sleep or blood pressure-related problems and their physical activity is also better. At the same time, in another research published in 2021 itself, it was said that in today's era most people are less healthy, due to their separation from the environment and the earth. It was said in the study that connecting with the earth promotes physical and mental well-being. Like when we walk barefoot on green grass, the principle of reflexology works. This stress on different points of the soles controls the functioning of many other organs. Due to this, the body receives many benefits. Earlier in June 2013, in “The Natural Environment in Development and Well Being”, an article written by experts “In World Vision” said that it is very difficult to maintain child welfare in the absence of a healthy and effective natural environment. The well-being of children depends on the environment around them. By spending time in the natural environment and by consuming food provided by nature, the body becomes strong, is immune from disease, and develops in a better way, both physically and mentally. The behavior of the child is also better in a positive way.

In India's ancient medical science, Ayurveda and Naturopathy, it has always been believed that not only in childhood but also in adulthood, the amount of time spent in the company of nature gives equal health benefits in the long run. Dr. Rajesh Sharma, an Ayurvedic doctor from Bhopal, says that in our culture, the Gurukul tradition was followed in ancient times.

Gurukuls were mostly located in such places which were surrounded by water, soil, mountains, fields, and other natural resources. In such a situation, the students living there used to face every weather and situation in the open environment and used to play in the mud, soil, and water only. Facing such situations not only strengthened his body, but his body's immunity increased and the effect of any kind of allergy or weather-borne diseases was also less on him.

He explains that children who are more protected from the effects of weather and environment get relatively more ill. Naturopathic doctors also confirm this. But it is also important to know here that by living in an open environment or near nature, doctors do not mean that children should play in the soil outside the house all day. In view of the present circumstances, it is necessary that such an environment should be given to the child to play, study and spend time where there is necessary cleanliness and hygiene but the natural environment is not affected by it.