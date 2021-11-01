Markets are decorated with Diwali-essentials, streets are crowded and houses are all lit up. Diwali means lots of shopping, meeting friends and relatives and celebrating the days with joy and happiness, but one thing that we still need to be cautious about is COVID-19. Although a lot of people have been vaccinated with the second dose, the chances of infection remain still. Lack of carelessness during these days can lead to a sudden surge in the COVID cases, which can be rather troublesome. Therefore, it is necessary that we celebrate the festival with complete precautions and follow all the safety measures.

Dr. Rakesh Rai, BAMS doctor from Bhopal, says that even if it is a festival, safety should not be sidelined amidst all the enthusiasm. Do not leave the house without wearing a mask for any reason at all. A Mask should be worn all the time.

He further mentions that most people believe that they are completely safe after getting both doses of the COVID vaccine, but this is not true. What is true is that after vaccination, one may not suffer from severe circumstances or fatality, but infection is still possible. And not taking care of oneself after being infected priorly, can affect your health in a negative manner and trigger certain other health conditions.

Dr. Rakesh also talks about taking special care of what you eat and drink during the festival. At this time, since the weather is changing, there is a higher risk of seasonal infections and other diseases, especially diseases related to the respiratory system. Therefore, whatever you eat or drink, keep your health in mind. Avoid too many sweets, fried or spicy foods, junk food and street food as much as possible.

Apart from this, he stresses maintaining proper hygiene, which includes thoroughly washing hands with soap and water before eating anything, cooking, after coming back home from somewhere or touching anything that others must have touched too. Maintain proper distance when meeting someone and always carry a sanitizer. But remember, sanitizers are highly inflammable and should be kept away from the diyas, during the pooja or while burning firecrackers.

Also, frequent use of sanitizer can make your skin dry, therefore, try to wash your hands with soap and water often. Change and wash your clothes after coming back home from anywhere. Lastly, do not forget to disinfect the commonly touched surfaces and objects at home and thighs that you buy from the market.

