Hyderabad: Our entire body receives information through the nervous system. It tells us what is happening inside and outside the body. This is why we feel like hugging someone when we are stressed and cold when standing outside in the snow. The nervous system is also the reason why we experience pain, but the sensation of pain might not be the same for everyone.

For some people, the pain may feel like a tingle, but for others, it may cause a burning sensation. The process of the brain recognizing pain depends on the way our nervous system reacts to it. Experiencing burning sensations with back pain is a major cause for concern, and some people also develop symptoms like a rash or discolouration of the skin, with fever, cough and other body aches, and there might be various reasons for it.

In some patients, the burning pain and the blisters on the back occur right after they have recovered from Chickenpox. In some cases of Chickenpox, the body does not recover from the virus completely, even though the warts are completely gone. This virus then has a cold effect on the body which causes severe pain and inflammation. If not treated immediately, it can become a long-term problem. When the discs in the centre of the vertebrae of the spine degenerate and move to the sides, symptoms like numbness, pain, and inflammation may appear among patients. Sometimes the tightness in the back muscles also leads to severe pain and inflammation.

In some cases of Arthritis, the swelling occurs in the joints of the spine along with the joints of the legs and arms. This is due to wear and tear of the cartilage that keeps the joints from slipping. People who are obese, overweight and above 55 years of age are more at risk of this condition and due to the erosion of the spinal joints, there is a possibility of compression of the nerves, which leads to painful burning sensations.

A rare nerve problem called Arachnoiditis also causes severe burning pain. In this, the tissue that protects the spine gets stretched in the form of a spider web. This causes inflammation of the nerves surrounding the spinal cord. Spine surgery, trauma to the spine, and long-term compression of nerves can lead to this. Viral and bacterial infections can also trigger this condition, which causes numbness and burning sensations in the back.

If the pain arises with no fever or rash-like symptoms, then some home remedies can be used to soothe yourself like, applying a cold or water bag on the area of the pain, or taking pain-relieving pills and taking rest if necessary. But if you sleep for a long time, the problem might get worse, and if you do not get relief by using the home remedies within two days, then you should immediately consult a doctor. Doctors might be able to help you ease the pain by diagnosing it better using x-rays and prescribing medicines for muscle relaxation and reducing inflammation. They can advise you to do some special exercises necessary to reduce the pain.