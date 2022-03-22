In today’s fast-paced life and amid prolonged work hours, including exercises in the schedule can be rather challenging. Indore's fitness instructor and bodybuilder Zorawar Singh says that even though they wish to, many people, especially students and women, are unable to take a little time out of their routine to exercise. In this situation, some basic cardio exercises can be of great help.

What is a cardio exercise?

Before talking about the benefits, it is important to know what cardio exercises are. Zorawar Singh explains that those exercises that increase the heart rate and respiratory rate (breaths per minute), as categorised as cardio exercises. These exercises help in maintaining heart as well as overall health. It is not necessary to join a gym for the sale, since certain cardio exercises can be done at home or outdoors such as skipping, cycling, running, etc.

Simple cardio exercises

Swimming: Swimming is considered to be an ideal cardio exercise as it burns calories very quickly, makes muscles strong and keeps the body in shape. Zorawar Singh says that swimming regularly or once or twice a week is aalso very beneficial for overall health. Also it is a very good way to lose weight.

Running: Running is considered the most important cardio exercise. It helps in reducing weight, strengthening and keeping the muscles healthy, burning fat and calories, making the body flexible and keeping the heart healthy.

Cycling: Cycling also helps in reducing weight. Zorawar Singh says that if you want to lose weight through sports, cycling is the best option. Also, if you cannot cycle outdoors, cycling on a machine in gym or at home is also helpful.

Skipping: Jumping a rope helps in making the muscles strong and keeping the heart as well as the lungs healthy.

Climbing stairs: The easiest way to lose weight is choosing stairs over elevators. Climbing up and down the stairs helps in burning a lot of calories in the body. You can burn about 600-700 calories in a day. It strengthens the lower body and helps in reducing weight quickly.

What are the benefits?

It keeps the heart healthy. Cardio exercises help in reducing calories, which also lowers the fat in the body and aids weight loss. It increases the metabolic rate in the body. It helps in improving sleep quality. Cardio exercises work on both our mind and body and help in improving memory. These exercises help in strengthening the bones. It enhances blood circulation in the body, hence improving skin health. It improves skin texture, makes it glow and also reduces the effect of skin ageing. Cardio increases the secretion of happy hormones in our body, which helps in improving our mood and makes us feel good. It improves the body’s stamina. Regular practice of cardio exercises has a positive impact on our digestive system. Cardio is also very beneficial for diabetics as its regular practice keeps the glucose levels in control.

