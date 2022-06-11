Performance in bed is a major factor to keep a relationship intact, which is why, many men after a certain age begin using viagra, a sex pill, which was originally introduced for men having erectile dysfunction. However, men now misuse it, unaware of the fact that it can cause health hazards and can even be fatal.

Recently, a newly married man in Prayagraj used Viagra on his friend's advice and unfortunately had to be rushed to the hospital. The reason was that he overdosed on viagra, which had severe repercussions. He underwent two major surgeries and was saved.

Not only in our country, but the use of viagra is also common in other countries as well. According to a study, about 52% of people in the age group of 40-60 years all over the world are suffering from sex-related issues. In this case, men tend to use viagra to enhance their sexual life, without consulting a doctor, which can have severe circumstances.

Understanding the drug

Earlier, the PDE5 Inhibitors (Sex Pills under the brand name Viagra) were prescribed for people who had Pulmonary Hypotension. But when people started using these drugs, they reported 'good erection' and gradually these pills were prescribed for people who had erectile dysfunction (ED). Generally, men after the age of 40 require this medicine, but sometimes, young men also use it in case of certain sexual issues. However, viagra should only be consumed if prescribed by the doctor and only in the desired quantity.

In conversation with ETV Bharat, Shirish Mishra, Assistant Professor, Swaroop Rani Medical College, Prayagraj, informed that taking medicines like Viagra without medical advice can lead to heart attack, kidney failure, impotence, and genital damage. He advises not to take any such medicines unless the doctor prescribes them. Young males often tend to use it after their peers recommend it, which is wrong and it can affect their health negatively.

In men without ED, the side effects of this pill (Headache, nausea, abnormal vision, and muscle stiffness) are more than compared to the benefits. This is why these pills should be taken only with a proper prescription.