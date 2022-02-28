The benefits of reverse walking are well recognized by all fitness trainers, athletes and physiotherapists and many pieces of research in the same regard have also proved it. According to research published in the BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders journal, regular reverse walking can be beneficial for people who suffer knee pain due to an injury or other knee condition. Another study published in the Journal of Biomechanics also confirmed it.

Yet another study published in the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine reported that walking reverse regularly for 15 minutes provides relief in back pain. However, the benefits of reverse walking are not just limited to relieving knee and joint pain. A study conducted on 114 people by the University of Roehampton found that since reverse walking increases concentration, it helps improve memory as well.

How more does it benefit?

A Delhi-based Physiotherapist, Dr. Rahul Kshatriya explains that regularly walking backward for a while benefits our health in many ways. Reverse walking is good for both physical as well as mental health. A study published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science also states that reverse walking improves body balance as well as benefits mental health. Here are some more benefits, mentioned by our expert:

Reverse walking provides relief in pain, stiffness, tension and swelling in knees and joints. It is also considered a good exercise for people whose hamstrings begin to lack flexibility or those having the problem of arthritis.

It also improves the flexibility of the back muscles and provides relief from spinal and back problems.

Reverse walking helps in maintaining the balance between body and mind.

It improves concentration, calms the mind and is helpful in relieving anxiety and dealing with other mental issues.

It is also great for people who want to lose weight. Reverse walking burns calories, which helps in controlling weight. A study published in the Journal of Sports Medicine also confirms this.

Also, walking backward for 20-30 minutes daily may also benefit in the problem of blood pressure.

