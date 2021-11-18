Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or COPD commonly occurs due to significant exposure to noxious particles or gases. It is usually more common in smokers, men, and those above 40 years of age. Traditionally, tobacco smoking has been recognized as an important risk factor for COPD. However, it is being increasingly recognized that women, who use chulla or biogas for cooking purposes (common in rural areas), are also at high risk of COPD.

Besides that, exposure to air pollutants has now emerged as a major reason for driving respiratory infections and increasing the risk of COPD.

With the battle against Covid-19 not over yet, COPD can have serious consequences. Research has shown that patients with COPD were much more likely to be admitted to an ICU with greater lengths of stay during their terminal hospitalization, than patients with lung cancer. There can be an accelerated decline in an already compromised lung function.

Since COPD is progressive in nature, its onset is gradual and occurs over a longer time with the patient often failing to read the symptoms correctly and getting the requisite medical attention on time.

While some of the early symptoms include shortness of breath especially after modest physical activity, mild cough, wheezing and feeling of tightness in the chest, the more severe and later-stage symptoms would include chronic cough with the need to clear mucus, bouts of frequent cold, fatigue and lack of energy, swelling of feet, ankles and legs, and lips and fingernails turning blue or grey.

"Although many of us don't realize it and are often dismissive of cold, cough and minor breathing problems as temporary and seasonal, a full-fledged COPD condition stealthily builds up over a period of time. And by the time a patient takes action and gets medical attention, it is too late and the disease becomes a lifelong part of his existence, acutely debilitating and disruptive of his daily and regular functioning," said Dr. Rajesh G Gajara, Consultant Physician and Cardiologist, Fortis-Mulund, Mumbai.

"And for the more unfortunate, it can even reach the terminal stage from where there is no return. And in those cases, ventilators can only serve as end-of-life care devices," Gajara added.

Low public awareness on COPD can result in a delay in COPD diagnosis. A delayed diagnosis and poor COPD management can result in a flare-up of the disease - COPD exacerbation or lung attack. In a lung attack, symptoms of COPD such as breathlessness and cough increase significantly. This is often accompanied by feeling tired and sometimes swelling of the ankles.

"Identifying the signs and symptoms of COPD and lung attack and getting timely help from a physician is the best way to prevent further worsening of disease progression. Timely diagnosis of the disease is important which can be done by regularly checking lung function in patients who are symptomatic and at risk of COPD," said Dr. Prashant Saxena, Director and HOD, Pulmonary and Sleep Dept, Associate Director - Critical Care, MAX Hospital, Saket.

